SelectByIndex

Wählt eine Position nach den Index aus um mit ihr weiter zu arbeiten.

bool  SelectByIndex(
   int  index      // Index der Position
   );

Parameter

index

[in]  Index der Position.

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, oder false wenn keine Position ausgewählt ist.