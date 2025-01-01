Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCPositionInfoSelectByIndex TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState SelectByIndex Wählt eine Position nach den Index aus um mit ihr weiter zu arbeiten. bool SelectByIndex( int index // Index der Position ); Parameter index [in] Index der Position. Rückgabewert Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, oder false wenn keine Position ausgewählt ist. Select SelectByMagic