Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCPositionInfoPriceCurrent TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState PriceCurrent Obtiene el precio actual por el símbolo de la posición. double PriceCurrent() const Valor devuelto Precio actual por el símbolo de la posición. TakeProfit Commission