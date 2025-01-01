DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCPositionInfoInfoInteger 

Obtiene el valor de la propiedad de tipo entero especificada.

bool  InfoInteger(
   ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_INTEGER  prop_id,     // ID de la propiedad
   long&                           var          // referencia a la variable
   ) const

Parámetros

prop_id

[in]  ID de la propiedad de tipo integer (valor de la enumeración ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_INTEGER).

var

[out]  Referencia a la variable de tipo long, para poner el resultado.

Valor devuelto

true — si se ejecuta correctamente, false — si no se puede obtener el valor de la propiedad.

Nota

La posición se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice).