- Time
- TimeMsc
- TimeUpdate
- TimeUpdateMsc
- PositionType
- TypeDescription
- Magic
- Identifier
- Volume
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- Commission
- Swap
- Profit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Select
- SelectByIndex
- SelectByMagic
- SelectByTicket
- StoreState
- CheckState
InfoString
Obtiene el valor de la propiedad de tipo string especificada.
|
bool InfoString(
Parámetros
prop_id
[in] ID de la propiedad de texto (valor de la enumeración ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_STRING).
var
[out] Referencia a la variable de tipo string, para poner el resultado.
Valor devuelto
true — si se ejecuta correctamente, false — si no se puede obtener el valor de la propiedad.
Nota
La posición se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice).