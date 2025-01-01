DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCPositionInfoTypeDescription 

TypeDescription

Obtiene el tipo de la posición en formato string.

string  TypeDescription() const

Valor devuelto

Tipo de la posición en formato string.

Nota

La posición se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice).