Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCPositionInfoTypeDescription TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState TypeDescription Obtiene el tipo de la posición en formato string. string TypeDescription() const Valor devuelto Tipo de la posición en formato string. Nota La posición se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice). PositionType Magic