DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardClassi di TradeCOrderInfoPriceCurrent 

PriceCurrent

Ottiene il prezzo corrente dal simbolo dell'ordine.

double  PriceCurrent() const

Valore di ritorno

Prezzo corrente dal simbolo dell'ordine.

Nota

L'ordine deve essere selezionato usando i metodi Select (da ticket) o SelectByIndex (da indice).