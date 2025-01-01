DokumentationKategorien
Erhält den aktuellen Preis des Symbols der Order.

double  PriceCurrent() const

Rückgabewert

Der aktuelle Preis des Symbols der Order.

Hinweis

Eine Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.