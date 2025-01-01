문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ3DグラフィックスCCanvas3DLightDirectionSet 

LightDirectionSet

방향 지정 광원의 방향을 설정합니다.

void  LightDirectionSet(
   const DXVector3  &light_direction      // 방향 벡터
   );

매개변수

&light_direction

[in]  방향 벡터.

값 반환

없음.