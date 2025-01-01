DocumentazioneSezioni
Imposta la direzione di una sorgente luminosa diretta.

void  LightDirectionSet(
   const DXVector3  &light_direction      // vettore di direzione
   );

Parametri

&light_direction

[in]  Vettore di direzione.

Valore di Ritorno

Nessuno.