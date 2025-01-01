MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria Standard3D graphicsCCanvas3DLightDirectionSet
LightDirectionSet
Imposta la direzione di una sorgente luminosa diretta.
void LightDirectionSet(
Parametri
&light_direction
[in] Vettore di direzione.
Valore di Ritorno
Nessuno.