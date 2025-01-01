DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5Standardbibliothek3D GrafikCCanvas3DLightDirectionSet 

LightDirectionSet

Legt die Richtung einer gerichteten Lichtquelle fest.

void  LightDirectionSet(
   const DXVector3  &light_direction      // Richtungsvektor
   );

Parameter

&light_direction

[in]  Richtungsvektor.

Rückgabewert

Keiner.