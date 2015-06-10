Real Time Currency Valuation

5

The indicator calculates currency strength of eight major and also can calculate strength of any other currency, metal or CFD.

You don't need to look through a lot of charts to determine the strong and weak currencies, as well as their current dynamics.

The picture of the whole currency market for any period can be viewed in a single indicator window.

Built-in tools for monitoring and controlling the situation will help you not to miss out on profits.


Main Features

  • It is able to display only the currencies that are currently necessary, thus not overloading you with unnecessary information and notifications.
  • It allows quickly switching to any currency pair or opening a chart of the desired instrument directly from the control panel.
  • Allows you to manually adjust the depth of the history using the starting vertical line.
  • It has a built-in set of classic technical indicators - MACD, CCI, RSI, Stochastic.
  • Monitors the market situation using the built-in notification system.
  • Automatically detects the presence of prefixes and postfixes in a symbol.
  • Allows you to select the currency through which all calculations will be performed.
  • It also allows you to use data from all 28 currency pairs in calculations.
  • Shows a graph of the correlation between currencies.


Main Settings

  • Calculation Function - select the basic function of the indicator.
  • Smoothing Method - smoothing method for MACD.
  • General Period - main period for all built-in functions.
  • Optional Period - additional period for MACD and Stochastic Oscillator.
  • Averaging Period - LWMA period for determining the bending points.
  • Correlation Period - correlation period (if zero, the correlation is not calculated).
  • Constant of Bars - number of bars for a constant display depth.
  • Depth of History - depth of the indicator display.
  • Indication Panel - size of the indication and control panel.
  • Main Currency - currency to be calculated the first.
  • Level Alert Mode - select the notification about levels crossing events.
  • Custom Level Value - absolute value of the upper and lower levels.
  • Automatic Level Range - automatic range of alert levels.
  • Additional Alert Mode - select the notification about currency bend and cross events.
  • Notifications Mode - select the notification method:
    • Silence - silent mode.
    • Sound - sound notification.
    • Popup - pop-up notification.
    • Push - push notification to a mobile terminal.
    • Mail - email notifications.
    • Sound & Push or Popup & Push - dual modes with push notifications.
    • Sound & Mail or Popup & Mail - dual modes with email notifications.
  • Sound Source - audio file name.
  • EUR,GBP... - line colors of the appropriate currency and data on the indication panel.


Unique Properties

  1. Easy to use - you do not need to get ready for the first launch.
  2. Full overview - displaying on the Market Map Currency strength from the all time frames.
  3. Only seven currency pairs for calculations - the indicator is effective and simple to use.
  4. The indicator is a unique Currency strength meter of its kind - choose the best.
Reviews 15
Devonish
3254
Devonish 2023.11.23 13:05 
 

I like it. Many uses. The Developer Igor, is friendly and helpful.

fxcommentary
1928
fxcommentary 2023.04.20 23:21 
 

I find this tool unique. I think that traders using strength analysis can adapt this tool in many ways.

iamgold
2107
iamgold 2022.06.17 13:39 
 

This is very good, many solutions to find the trend, and i mean its very acurate to trade on dayli, it show many thing

I like it. Many uses. The Developer Igor, is friendly and helpful.

I find this tool unique. I think that traders using strength analysis can adapt this tool in many ways.

This is very good, many solutions to find the trend, and i mean its very acurate to trade on dayli, it show many thing

