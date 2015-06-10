Real Time Currency Valuation

The indicator calculates currency strength of eight major and also can calculate strength of any other currency, metal or CFD.

You don't need to look through a lot of charts to determine the strong and weak currencies, as well as their current dynamics.

The picture of the whole currency market for any period can be viewed in a single indicator window.

Built-in tools for monitoring and controlling the situation will help you not to miss out on profits.





Main Features

It is able to display only the currencies that are currently necessary, thus not overloading you with unnecessary information and notifications.

It allows quickly switching to any currency pair or opening a chart of the desired instrument directly from the control panel.

Allows you to manually adjust the depth of the history using the starting vertical line.

It has a built-in set of classic technical indicators - MACD, CCI, RSI, Stochastic.

Monitors the market situation using the built-in notification system.

Automatically detects the presence of prefixes and postfixes in a symbol .

. Allows you to select the currency through which all calculations will be performed.

It also allows you to use data from all 28 currency pairs in calculations.

Shows a graph of the correlation between currencies.





Main Settings

Calculation Function - select the basic function of the indicator.

- select the basic function of the indicator. Smoothing Method - smoothing method for MACD.

- smoothing method for MACD. General Period - main period for all built-in functions.

- main period for all built-in functions. Optional Period - additional period for MACD and Stochastic Oscillator.

- additional period for MACD and Stochastic Oscillator. Averaging Period - LWMA period for determining the bending points.

- LWMA period for determining the bending points. Correlation Period - correlation period (if zero, the correlation is not calculated).

- correlation period (if zero, the correlation is not calculated). Constant of Bars - number of bars for a constant display depth.

- number of bars for a constant display depth. Depth of History - depth of the indicator display.

- depth of the indicator display. Indication Panel - size of the indication and control panel.

- size of the indication and control panel. Main Currency - currency to be calculated the first.

- currency to be calculated the first. Level Alert Mode - select the notification about levels crossing events.

- select the notification about levels crossing events. Custom Level Value - absolute value of the upper and lower levels.

- absolute value of the upper and lower levels. Automatic Level Range - automatic range of alert levels.

- automatic range of alert levels. Additional Alert Mode - select the notification about currency bend and cross events.

- select the notification about currency bend and cross events. Notifications Mode - select the notification method:

- select the notification method: Silence - silent mode.

- silent mode.

Sound - sound notification.

- sound notification.

Popup - pop-up notification.

- pop-up notification.

Push - push notification to a mobile terminal.

- push notification to a mobile terminal.

Mail - email notifications.

- email notifications.

Sound & Push or Popup & Push - dual modes with push notifications.

or - dual modes with push notifications.

Sound & Mail or Popup & Mail - dual modes with email notifications.

or - dual modes with email notifications. Sound Source - audio file name.

- audio file name. EUR,GBP... - line colors of the appropriate currency and data on the indication panel.





Unique Properties