Real Time Currency Valuation
- Indicators
- Igor Korepin
- Version: 23.10
- Updated: 16 December 2023
- Activations: 7
The indicator calculates currency strength of eight major and also can calculate strength of any other currency, metal or CFD.
You don't need to look through a lot of charts to determine the strong and weak currencies, as well as their current dynamics.
The picture of the whole currency market for any period can be viewed in a single indicator window.
Built-in tools for monitoring and controlling the situation will help you not to miss out on profits.
Main Features
- It is able to display only the currencies that are currently necessary, thus not overloading you with unnecessary information and notifications.
- It allows quickly switching to any currency pair or opening a chart of the desired instrument directly from the control panel.
- Allows you to manually adjust the depth of the history using the starting vertical line.
- It has a built-in set of classic technical indicators - MACD, CCI, RSI, Stochastic.
- Monitors the market situation using the built-in notification system.
- Automatically detects the presence of prefixes and postfixes in a symbol.
- Allows you to select the currency through which all calculations will be performed.
- It also allows you to use data from all 28 currency pairs in calculations.
- Shows a graph of the correlation between currencies.
Main Settings
- Calculation Function - select the basic function of the indicator.
- Smoothing Method - smoothing method for MACD.
- General Period - main period for all built-in functions.
- Optional Period - additional period for MACD and Stochastic Oscillator.
- Averaging Period - LWMA period for determining the bending points.
- Correlation Period - correlation period (if zero, the correlation is not calculated).
- Constant of Bars - number of bars for a constant display depth.
- Depth of History - depth of the indicator display.
- Indication Panel - size of the indication and control panel.
- Main Currency - currency to be calculated the first.
- Level Alert Mode - select the notification about levels crossing events.
- Custom Level Value - absolute value of the upper and lower levels.
- Automatic Level Range - automatic range of alert levels.
- Additional Alert Mode - select the notification about currency bend and cross events.
- Notifications Mode - select the notification method:
- Silence - silent mode.
- Sound - sound notification.
- Popup - pop-up notification.
- Push - push notification to a mobile terminal.
- Mail - email notifications.
- Sound & Push or Popup & Push - dual modes with push notifications.
- Sound & Mail or Popup & Mail - dual modes with email notifications.
- Sound Source - audio file name.
- EUR,GBP... - line colors of the appropriate currency and data on the indication panel.
Unique Properties
- Easy to use - you do not need to get ready for the first launch.
- Full overview - displaying on the Market Map Currency strength from the all time frames.
- Only seven currency pairs for calculations - the indicator is effective and simple to use.
- The indicator is a unique Currency strength meter of its kind - choose the best.
I like it. Many uses. The Developer Igor, is friendly and helpful.