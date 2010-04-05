Geolot EA

Geolot EA is an automated trading approach that utilizes a logic of money management and a lot size sequence to operate in the foreign exchange market (Forex), specifically in the EUR/USD currency pair. Here's a description of how the Geolot strategy works:

1. Money Management: Geolot strategy employs specific money management principles to operate with an initial capital of 1.500 euros. This management determines the amount of capital to risk in each trade, based on the distance between positions and the lot size increment sequence.

2. Distance between Positions: Geolot strategy uses a predefined distance between open positions. This distance determines the level of separation between trades, allowing for proper distribution of orders over time.

3. Lot Size Sequence: Geolot strategy implements a lot size sequence based on the number of open positions. As more positions are opened, the lot size increases following a specific sequence, enabling adjustment of trade sizes to desired exposure levels.

4. Type of Entries: Geolot strategy can execute both buy and sell trades in the EUR/USD currency pair, depending on market conditions and signals generated by the system.

5. Take Profit and Stop Loss Ratio: Geolot strategy sets take profit and stop loss levels for each open position. These levels are defined according to the strategy's logic and aim to maximize profits and limit losses in each trade.

In summary, Geolot EA is an automated trading strategy that employs specific money management, a lot size sequence, entry types (buy/sell), and take profit and stop loss levels to operate effectively in the EUR/USD currency pair. Its objective is to optimize results and provide a profitable trading experience.

Note: Backtesting conducted on EUR/USD, Spread Max:5, Checkpoints and H1 timeframe.


