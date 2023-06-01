Visual Book

A visual Order Book is a powerful tool used in the financial market to provide a detailed view of buy and sell orders in a given financial instrument in real time.





This visual representation allows traders to observe the liquidity available in the market, identify the supply and demand levels at different prices and follow the evolution of orders as they are placed, modified or withdrawn.





By analyzing the visual Order Book, traders can identify trading patterns, detect possible reversal points or identify areas of interest, such as large accumulations of orders at a given price.





In summary, the visual Order Book is a valuable tool for financial market traders, providing a real-time view of buy and sell orders and helping them make more informed and strategic decisions.





For this indicator to work, it is necessary that the brokerage house provides the information from the order book.