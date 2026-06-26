Top Gun Fast 1

Top Gun Fast 1 Version 11

Overview

Top Gun Fast 1 was built to give traders with a small starting account access to a capable EA at an affordable price. Version 11 continues from Version 10 with further parameter tuning, based on the latest test results, so the system adapts consistently to both small and large account sizes.

The developer's goal remains the same: keep improving the system based on test data and real usage, and share those updates with buyers over time.

How It Works

Top Gun Fast 1 combines two independent trading modules that can each be switched on or off:

The first module runs a trend-following system and a mean-reversion system together, with an automatic regime switch. When the daily ADX shows a trending market, the trend-following logic takes entries; when it shows a ranging market, the mean-reversion logic (based on Bollinger Bands and RSI) takes over instead. This lets the EA adjust its approach as market conditions change, rather than relying on one style of entry at all times.

The second module is a separate Parabolic SAR based system that checks trend alignment across multiple timeframes (M30, M15, and M5) before taking an entry. It runs independently of the first module and has its own lot sizing, stop loss, and trailing profit settings.

Risk management is handled through several layers: ATR based stop loss and take profit per trade, lot sizing that scales with account balance rather than staying fixed, a basket level trailing profit lock that closes all positions once combined profit gives back by a set amount, and a margin safety check before every new order. Optional add-ons include pre-entry filters, a stop-loss cooldown period, and an equity drawdown alert.

All parameters are exposed as inputs, so settings such as lot sizing method, stop loss distance, and which modules are active can be adjusted to fit different account sizes and risk preferences.

How to Use: What Each Input Group Controls

The settings panel is organized into numbered groups. They are summarized below by category so it is easier to find the setting you need.

Signal and Trend Detection

The signal group selects which indicator generates the raw buy/sell signal (RSI by default, with other indicators available) and on which timeframe. The trend filter group runs one or two independent trend-confirmation checks on higher timeframes; a signal only counts once the selected checks agree with its direction.

Trading Systems

Three trading systems can be switched on or off independently. The original system combines the signal and trend filter above for trend-following entries. The mean-reversion system trades range conditions using Bollinger Bands and RSI, and can be set to run automatically only when the trend filter shows a ranging market. The PSAR module is a separate system that checks trend alignment across the M30, M15, and M5 timeframes and manages its own entries, lot size, and exits independently of the other two systems.

Trade Management

These groups cover per-trade stop loss and take profit based on ATR, lot sizing (fixed, percentage-of-balance, or capital-based scaling with optional recovery orders), and a basket-level trailing profit lock that closes all open positions once combined profit gives back by a set amount from its peak.

Safety and Protection

This category includes the margin safety check before each new order, an equity high-water-mark protection that can pause trading after a large drawdown, a drawdown alert for monitoring purposes, a stop-loss cooldown period, and an ADX-based freeze that pauses new entries when the market becomes unusually strong-trending.

Entry Timing and Filters

These groups add optional conditions before an entry is allowed to fire: a volume-delta check on the most recent session, a pending-order price-chase mode instead of market entries, a set of universal pre-entry filters that can be applied to any of the three trading systems, and early-exit rules specific to the PSAR module.

Display and Symbol Handling

The remaining settings control whether chart arrows are drawn on new entries, and an optional weekend/holiday symbol switch that lets the EA trade a substitute instrument (Bitcoin by default) while its main symbol's market is closed, then switch back automatically once it reopens.

Version 10 vs Version 11: 5 Year Backtest (2021 to 2026)

Starting at 60 USD

Metric | Version 10 | Version 11 Net Profit | 5327.88 USD | 12195.47 USD Profit Factor | 1.45 | 2.49 Recovery Factor | 11.11 | 4.96 Total Trades | 2947 | 2001 Win Rate | 92.74% | 94.41% / 92.65% (short / long) Margin Level | 305.31% | 297.69% Max Balance Drawdown | 433.73 USD (72.85%) | 437.62 USD (4.88%)

Starting at 1000 USD

Metric | Version 10 | Version 11 Net Profit | 8801.30 USD | 18769.09 USD Profit Factor | 1.50 | 2.58 Recovery Factor | 9.92 | 4.49 Total Trades | 2290 | 1553 Win Rate | 91.31% | 92.32% / 90.73% (short / long) Margin Level | 303.90% | 297.55% Max Balance Drawdown | 871.69 USD (10.83%) | 556.63 USD (30.33%)

Both tests use the same symbol, timeframe, and test period for Version 10 and Version 11, so the two rows can be compared directly.

Recent Period Test (January to July 2026, 60 USD Starting Capital)

Metric | Value Net Profit | 3011.83 USD Profit Factor | 3.73 Total Trades | 311 Win Rate (Short / Long) | 98.35% / 93.68% Max Balance Drawdown | 106.09 USD (20.98%)

This shows results from roughly the last 6 to 7 months of 2026, starting from a 60 USD account.

Important Note

All figures above come from backtesting on historical price data. They are not a guarantee or prediction of future results. Live trading results depend on market conditions, broker spreads, execution, and other factors outside the developer's control. Please test on a demo account before using real funds, and use position sizing and risk settings appropriate to your own account.

A Note on Managing Profit

As with any trading system, it is worth withdrawing part of your profit periodically rather than leaving all of it in the trading account. This reduces how much of your gains remain exposed to future market risk.

A Note from the Developer

Development of Top Gun Fast 1 continues, though the pace may vary depending on the developer's available time outside of other work commitments. Updates and improvements will keep coming based on test results and feedback from buyers.

If you have used Top Gun Fast 1 and have feedback, please share it in the product comments. Purchases and upgrades from buyers directly support the time spent developing and testing future versions.

Recommended products
Blackout v1
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
BLACKOUT Expert Advisor is built on an innovative trading strategy that combines multiple technical indicators to identify high-probability entry points in the market. Rather than relying on a single signal, the system looks for confluence between indicators, filtering out low-quality setups and focusing only on trades with a real statistical edge. The algorithm includes an adaptive filter that allows the strategy to be fine-tuned over time, helping it remain effective across different market co
FREE
Painel V9 Light
Cleber Sousa Da Costa
Experts
Turbo Panel LITE - Management and Agility on your MT5 Chart The Turbo Panel LITE is the essential tool for traders seeking agility, visual organization, and simplified discipline. Developed to facilitate your manual execution, it places vital account information directly on your screen, allowing for fast and secure control of your operations based on fixed lots. Main Features of the LITE Version (FREE): One-Click Trading: Optimized buttons for Buy, Sell, and quick Closures (partial or total
FREE
Pound Pulse
Simen Staaby Knudsen
Experts
The "Pound Pulse" is a robot I have developed that is trading the gbd/usd pair on a 30min chart. This is "real" strategy that actually got an edge in the market. The strategy is a combination of pure price action, and signals from the RSI and MACD indicator. This robot is perfect for traders who want to make steady gains without taking big risks that may blow the account. NO martingale NO adding to losers Pure robust trading The profit factor is 1.91 and the Sharpe ratio is 6.25, showing strong
Apex Scalper MT5
Abdulrahman Saad
Experts
Apex Scalper MT5 is a professional breakout trading Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD, built to capture high-probability market movements with precision and speed. Using an intelligent dual pending order strategy, the EA automatically places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to trade explosive price breakouts. Advanced Bollinger Bands and ATR filters help identify optimal market conditions while avoiding low-quality trading setups. A built-in trading session filter allows the EA to operate only dur
FREE
Quantum Storm AI
Shamsan Yahya Muhammad Ali Masad
Experts
️   QUANTUM STORM AI  . Advanced Hedging System Professional Forex EA with Smart Risk Management   Quantum Storm AI is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed for EURUSD that combines intelligent hedging, grid trading, and level-based strategies to deliver consistent profits while protecting your capital.   KEY FEATURES   Advanced Hedging Protection Smart Hedging System : Automatically opens protective positions when market moves against you Risk Control : Built-in recover
FREE
Vanguard Sentinel Prime
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
VANGUARD SENTINEL PRIME  God-Tier OneChart Triad Recovery Engine Vanguard Sentinel Prime  is a unique Triad Grid Recovery Engine- designed to trade three highly-correlated, low-volatility currency pairs simultaneously (EURCHF, CADCHF, EURCAD) from a single chart. By spreading risk across three pairs that naturally hedge against each other's extremes, the Vanguard engine absorbs market fluctuations smoothly and utilizes a sophisticated Basket Take-Profit Engine- to close multiple pairs in profi
Go it MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GO IT - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.                                     ONLY RECO M ENDED FOR GBPUSD AND EURUSD Can used this EA whit 100$ in your account The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GO IT It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both the inputs and the
CV Quant Market Screener
Calogero Vella
Experts
CV QuantMarketScreener Pro CV QuantMarketScreener Pro   is a professional multi-asset market screener for MetaTrader 5, developed for institutional-grade market analysis, rapid signal detection, and efficient multi-symbol trading. The screener combines modern market structure analysis, trend filters, volatility evaluation, and advanced visual signal technology in one powerful dashboard system. The integrated screener allows simultaneous monitoring of multiple markets such as: Forex Indices Metal
Gold Breakout Quant X MT5
Rabi Oudani
Experts
Gold Breakout Quant-X  Professional Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Gold Breakout Quant X   is a precision‑engineered trading robot designed exclusively for   XAUUSD (Gold)   . It captures confirmed breakout movements using structured range detection, ATR‑based volatility validation, and strict risk management rules. The system was developed and refined through extended real‑market testing. It follows a transparent, rule‑based methodology and   does not use   dangerous recovery techniques su
Nachete Robot
Jose Ignacio Pastor Villalvilla
Experts
Why Do Most Grid Robots Fail? 99% of grid strategies blow up trading accounts for the exact same reason: wild, unretraced vertical movements (high-impact news or Black Swan events). They blindly and uncontrollably open levels until a margin call hits. NACHETE'S ROBOT was designed to break that curse. This algorithm does not trade blindly; it combines the mathematical precision of mean reversion via Bollinger Bands with a capital protection suite never seen before in the retail market. ️ Nac
CurrencyPower Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
CURRENCYPOWER NAVIGATOR MT5 Currency Strength Ranking Dashboard TAGLINE See the strongest and weakest currencies before choosing the pair. PRODUCT OVERVIEW CurrencyPower Navigator MT5 is a currency-strength indicator for MetaTrader 5. Instead of focusing on one chart only, it evaluates a basket of major Forex pairs and estimates the relative strength of individual currencies. The indicator then ranks the main currencies and helps identify stronger-versus-weaker combinations that may offer
FREE
Smart Gold EMA Scalper EA
Naseepah Yatmanee
Experts
Compatible with brokers using both 2-digit and 3-digit Gold pricing. Suitable for accounts starting from $100 with built-in money management and daily profit control. Smart Gold EMA Cross EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). The EA uses an EMA 9 and EMA 21 crossover strategy on the M5 timeframe to identify market trends and execute trades automatically. The system focuses on disciplined trading and incorporates multiple safety features, inc
Forex Strike EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
FOREX Strike EA – Discipline Meets Opportunity FOREX Strike EA is an intelligent automated trading system built to bring structure, control, and consistency to the Forex market. Designed with modern MQL5 standards, it focuses on precision execution and disciplined awareness rather than aggressive exposure. By combining smart order placement with adaptive money management, the system engages the market only when conditions align—allowing you to trade with confidence, not emotion. Operating withi
Gold Stalker EA
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
4 (2)
Experts
SPECIAL PRICE FOR A LIMITED TIME! GOLD STALKER EA NextGen Automated Trading for XAUUSD is a high precision automated trading system developed with a single mission: dominate the Gold market (XAUUSD) through a reactive, structurally intelligent, and disciplined approach. Unlike generic EAs, this algorithm does not guess. It observes, evaluates, and acts tick by tick based on realtime market structure analysis, momentum shifts, and proprietary confirmation filters. CORE TECHNOLOGY STRUCTURAL ANAL
MachinePRO
Norapan Tonphim
Experts
Money Machine 7.99 Money Machine 7 is an automated trading tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This expert advisor focuses on trading the XAUUSD (Gold) symbol through an implementation of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and an adaptive grid system. Main Strategy Features Smart Money Concepts (SMC): The system is designed to identify market structures, including Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH). It attempts to detect supply and demand zones based on Order Blocks and Fa
Jupiter Mt5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
JUPITER  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions JUPITER          It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      JUPITER  . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can download the dem
Quantitative Athena Scalping
Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
4.73 (26)
Experts
Quantitative Athéna Scalping (QAS) Quantitative Athena Scalping (QAS) is an Expert Advisor specialized in hyper-scalping. It opens several pending positions during the day and, once a Take Profit is hit, it repositions near the price to capture new quick and profitable moves. Warning: QAS does not use a Stop Loss. Please follow all setup and risk management instructions carefully. QAS is an entry-level product from the Quantitative Trading System range, introducing our scalping logic before mov
FREE
Simple Engulfing bar BUY
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a buy trade the engulfing bar must close above the previous red bars high Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
FREE
Vanguard Gold Sentinel
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
Experts
Vanguard Gold Sentinel: Robust H1 Trend-Following Engine Product Description: Vanguard Gold Sentinel is a high-precision algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe . Unlike generic EAs, this system has been subjected to rigorous robustness testing—including exhaustive Walk Forward analysis—to ensure its adaptability across shifting market cycles from 2015 to 2026. At its core, Sentinel is engineered to capture institutional trends by combining
Boom Or Bust
Smart Trading Robots Ltd
Experts
Experience the exhilarating world of trading with Boom or Bust, the groundbreaking MT5 trading game that takes your skills to the next level. Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey of virtual trading, where you can test your strategies and immerse yourself in the dynamic world of financial markets—all without risking real money. Experience the exhilarating world of trading with Boom or Bust, the groundbreaking MT5 trading game that takes your skills to the next level. Get ready to embark on
FREE
Apex Eagle
Mangukiya Ankush Vitthalbhai
Experts
Hello, traders! I am  Apex Eagle ,  fully automated Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5 ,    it utilizes a rigorous algorithmic approach to identify high-probability setups. My specialty? gold. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results over and over again. I have been working in the Forex market for 6 years. I have developed a bot with my strategy which takes 7-8 trades a month and has partial booking and high accuracy. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please
FREE
DoIt EA Monitor MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Utilities
DoIt EA Monitor - Multi EA Performance Dashboard for MT5 Your account can be profitable while one EA quietly drags down the portfolio. MetaTrader history shows the combined result, but it does not clearly show which strategy deserves more capital and which one needs attention. DoIt EA Monitor runs on one chart and separates live and historical performance by magic number, EA and symbol. It is completely read-only. It never opens, closes or modifies a trade. KNOW WHICH EA IS EARNING ITS PLACE Aut
FREE
Omnitron Prime
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
OMNITRON PRIME     The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Mecha Core Engine     Omnitron Prime is a fierce, institutional-grade trading robot engineered for one singular purpose: **Dominate the multi-currency market with adaptive precision.** Designed as a robotic warrior ("Omnitron"), it integrates 3 powerful standalone strategies into a single synchronized core. Unlike traditional systems, it doesn't rely on dangerous recovery methods like Martingale or Grid. Every single trade is protected by an iro
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is onl
Gold Scalping Machine Pro
Kennedy Odhiambo Oluoch
Experts
Gold Scalping Machine Pro – XAUUSD Smart Recovery EA Gold Scalping Machine Pro is a fully automated XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor built with a last-trade recovery averaging system . It targets fast consistent profits with intelligent drawdown control. Unlike risky martingale systems, this EA only opens new trades when the most recent trade reaches controlled drawdown , making it smarter and safer for long-term trading. Gold Expert Pro is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor designed exc
CacaMerba
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
CacaMerba Pro is an advanced multi-currency trading system designed with institutional-grade risk management and statistical filtering. The system utilizes a mathematical architecture that measures market volatility, identifies trend exhaustion, and dynamically scales position sizes based on equity growth parameters. Unlike traditional grid or martingale systems that blindly add positions, CacaMerba Pro uses a multi-layered safety structure. It calculates the Hurst Exponent to identify ranging v
One Shot One Kill
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128965 MT5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128966 "One Shot One Kill" - Precision Trading for Gold (XAU/USD) Master the Gold Market with a Safe & Profitable Trading Strategy "One Shot One Kill" is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for trading Gold (XAU/USD) while also being versatile enough to trade major forex pairs. This EA follows a disciplined approach by using a strict Take Profit (TP)
Breakout Trend Rider EA
Gio Rendel Masagca Rivadillo
Experts
Breakout Trend Rider EA (v3.53) Product Manual & Input Guide Optimized for MT5 • Updated: June 2026 • Lifetime Purchase & Flexible Rental Options Available Crucial Market Note: This EA is built exclusively for strong trending markets . It is highly selective and designed to remain patient or completely out of the market during sideways, choppy, or low-volatility conditions. 1. System Architecture & Core Features The Three-Tier System The EA utilizes a proprietary, multi-layered hierarchical con
AItify Aegis Quant
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
AItify Aegis Quant is an advanced quantitative trading system that utilizes a multi-model ensemble approach. Instead of relying on a single technical indicator or basic logic, it processes market data through thirty distinct mathematical algorithms. This allows the system to achieve a highly reliable consensus before making any trading decisions, offering a true institutional-grade architecture for your portfolio. Advantages and Features Machine Learning Ensemble: The engine uses thirty unique a
Spider Gold MT5
Muhammad Zahran Rahmadi Putra
5 (1)
Experts
The price is gradually increasing up. Only 2 copy remains available at the current price,  next price increase to $1999 . Hello, traders!, the newest and a very powerful Spider Gold MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Spider Gold MT5  EA is more selective and accurate in signal entry and better in managing existing transactions.  Spider Gold  MT5 EA analyzes markets based on trends, imbalances areas and price action. Spider Gold  MT5 EA can identify
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Filter:
thepcyber
54
thepcyber 2026.07.05 09:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Natthaphat Boonrod
290
Reply from developer Natthaphat Boonrod 2026.07.05 09:52
Thank you for the updated information. We are working on the next project.
Reply to review