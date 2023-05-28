Range Box or Initial Balance

5
The initial balance (IB) is a range in which the price spent its first two OPT periods after the opening. In other words, the opening balance is a range of the first hour after the market opened. The opening balance arose from room trading, as room traders observed the various ranges after the market opened.

This indicator allows you to enter the starting and ending hours and minutes of a specific hourly time range so that the trader can set up different IBs according to the market.

Automatically, the indicator will draw on the chart a rectangle containing this time range along with two lines extending at the maximum and minimum values of this time range.

Additionally, the indicator has the ability to display on each IB the size in points of each range along with the functionality to filter out IBs that do not meet the sizes defined by the trader.

This free version only plots the historical IBs that are on the chart. It does not calculate or plot the new IBs that are presented, for that you must load the indicator again.

Reviews 3
Irusel
794
Irusel 2026.05.20 13:03 
 

отлично

Gabor Ludovic Schiefer
359
Gabor Ludovic Schiefer 2025.01.21 15:58 
 

great so far

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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
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Amaury Breakout
Cristian Mateo Duque Ocampo
4 (1)
Indicators
Indicador Basado en la estrategia de ruptura del rango de londres de Amaury Benedetti. Este indicador dibuja automaticamente el rango, el maximo y minimo y sus correspondientes lineas de stoploss, entrada y takeprofit. SE RECOMIENDA USAR EN M1 EN EL US30 (DE ACUERDO A LA ESTRATEGIA) Los valores se pueden modificar de acuerdo a la necesidad del usuario, tambien se tienen mas configuraciones para dibujar cualquier rango en diversos horarios y con diferentes configuraciones de sl, tp, etc Detal
FREE
Atr Color Candles
Cristian Mateo Duque Ocampo
Indicators
This indicator allows you to visually identify with a different color the candlesticks that exceed a certain limit of the ATR. Just drag and drop it on the chart. The user must enter the value of the ATR period. The user must enter the value of the ATR limit with which he wants to identify the candlesticks. In the colors tab, the user can select the colors with which to repaint the candles.  It is recommended that the first color always be None. The second color corresponds to bullish c
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Daily Max Min Channel
Cristian Mateo Duque Ocampo
5 (2)
Indicators
General Description of the Indicator This indicator is a visual tool that plots the   high ,   low , and   mid   levels of each day on the chart. These levels are calculated based on the daily timeframe (D1) but can be displayed on any other timeframe (M1, M5, H1, etc.). Additionally, the indicator allows: Horizontal shifting   of the high and low levels based on a user-specified number of days (parameter   Shift ). Limiting the display   to a specific number of days (parameter   VisibleDays ).
FREE
ATR Bollinger Bands
Cristian Mateo Duque Ocampo
1 (1)
Indicators
This indicator allows us to identify unusual volatility conditions. If the ATR line is below the middle bollinger line, volatility is assumed to be below average. If the ATR line is above the middle bollinger line, volatility is assumed to be above average. If the ATR line breaks the upper bollinger band, volatility is assumed to be high. If the ATR line breaks the lower bollinger band, volatility is assumed to be low.
FREE
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Irusel
794
Irusel 2026.05.20 13:03 
 

отлично

Gabor Ludovic Schiefer
359
Gabor Ludovic Schiefer 2025.01.21 15:58 
 

great so far

pino
86
pino 2024.05.08 13:06 
 

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