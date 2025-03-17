Daily Max Min Channel

5

General Description of the Indicator

This indicator is a visual tool that plots the high, low, and mid levels of each day on the chart. These levels are calculated based on the daily timeframe (D1) but can be displayed on any other timeframe (M1, M5, H1, etc.). Additionally, the indicator allows:

  • Horizontal shifting of the high and low levels based on a user-specified number of days (parameter  Shift ).

  • Limiting the display to a specific number of days (parameter  VisibleDays ).

  • Customizing the colors and thickness of the plotted lines.

This indicator is useful for identifying key daily support and resistance levels, as well as observing market volatility based on daily ranges.

Usage Summary

Day Shifting:

  • Use the  Shift  parameter to move the high and low levels to the left or right.

  • For example,  Shift = -1  displays the previous day's levels in the current day's position.

Visual Customization:

  • Use the  MiddleLineColor ,  UpperLineColor ,  LowerLineColor , and  LineWidth  parameters to customize the appearance of the lines.

Visible Days Limitation:

  • Use the  VisibleDays  parameter to display only the last  N  days on the chart.

Minimum Data Requirements:

  • Ensure the chart has at least  MinBarsForCalculation  bars for the indicator to work correctly.

Example Configuration

  • Shift:  -1  (shows the previous day's levels in the current day's position).

  • MiddleLineColor:  clrPurple  (midline in purple).

  • UpperLineColor:  clrBlue  (high line in blue).

  • LowerLineColor:  clrDarkOrange  (low line in dark orange).

  • LineWidth:  2  (line thickness).

  • MinBarsForCalculation:  100  (the indicator requires at least 100 bars to function).

  • VisibleDays:  0  (displays all available days).



Reviews 1
Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
4071
Mariusz Piotr Rodacki 2025.03.22 05:50 
 

good indicator

