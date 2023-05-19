Bar Size MA Indicator

The Bar Size MA Indicator is a powerful tool designed to assist traders in identifying market volatility and price dynamics by offering a unique perspective on bar sizes. Developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, this indicator can provide valuable insights for different trading strategies and can help in enhancing your trading decision-making process.

The Bar Size MA Indicator calculates the moving average of bar sizes for a user-specified period. The 'bar size' is defined as the difference between the high and low prices of a bar (multiplied by 100 to avoid too small numbers), providing a measure of market volatility.

Key Features:

  1. Four Indicator Buffers: The indicator offers four buffers – MA of Bar Size, Bar Size, Level 2 MA, and Level 5 MA. Each of these buffers provides crucial data points for assessing market volatility and price dynamics.

  2. Customizable Period: The indicator allows the user to set the period for calculating the moving average of the bar size. This allows for flexibility in adjusting the indicator to suit various trading styles and strategies.

  3. Visualization: The indicator displays the moving average of the bar size and the actual bar size, along with two additional lines representing two and five times the moving average. These visual representations provide a clear and intuitive understanding of market volatility.

  4. Efficient Calculation: The indicator is optimized to ensure smooth and efficient calculation. It handles the first moving average calculation separately for maximum speed, and adjusts the rest in a loop, which makes it less CPU-intensive and allows it to work smoothly even on older machines.

Use Case:

The Bar Size MA Indicator can be an essential addition to your trading toolkit. It provides valuable insights into market volatility, which can guide you in making informed trading decisions. You can use this indicator as a standalone tool or incorporate it into your trading system. It can be particularly useful in identifying potential breakouts, as significant changes in bar size often precede volatility breakouts.

Disclaimer:

Trading Forex and other financial instruments involve a high level of risk. Please trade responsibly and consider your risk tolerance and financial situation before making any investment decisions.

This indicator is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as trading advice. Always conduct your own analysis before making any trading decisions.

The Bar Size MA Indicator is a powerful trading tool, promising to enhance your trading analysis process. Try it now and experience the difference!


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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Manual Trade Manager Sl And Trailing
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Mt5 Mobile Trade Assistant Sl Trailing Mt5 Mobile Trade Assistant Sl Trailing is an Expert Advisor designed for traders who open positions manually (including from the MetaTrader 5 mobile app ) and want automatic protection and trade management on the desktop terminal. This EA never opens trades . It only: Sets an initial Stop Loss (SL) when a new position is detected (only if SL is missing) Manages trailing stop per position with configurable start, step and distance Works across multiple symbo
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