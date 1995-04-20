Bar Size MA Indicator

The Bar Size MA Indicator is a powerful tool designed to assist traders in identifying market volatility and price dynamics by offering a unique perspective on bar sizes. Developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, this indicator can provide valuable insights for different trading strategies and can help in enhancing your trading decision-making process.

The Bar Size MA Indicator calculates the moving average of bar sizes for a user-specified period. The 'bar size' is defined as the difference between the high and low prices of a bar (multiplied by 100 to avoid too small numbers), providing a measure of market volatility.

Key Features:

  1. Four Indicator Buffers: The indicator offers four buffers – MA of Bar Size, Bar Size, Level 2 MA, and Level 5 MA. Each of these buffers provides crucial data points for assessing market volatility and price dynamics.

  2. Customizable Period: The indicator allows the user to set the period for calculating the moving average of the bar size. This allows for flexibility in adjusting the indicator to suit various trading styles and strategies.

  3. Visualization: The indicator displays the moving average of the bar size and the actual bar size, along with two additional lines representing two and five times the moving average. These visual representations provide a clear and intuitive understanding of market volatility.

  4. Efficient Calculation: The indicator is optimized to ensure smooth and efficient calculation. It handles the first moving average calculation separately for maximum speed, and adjusts the rest in a loop, which makes it less CPU-intensive and allows it to work smoothly even on older machines.

Use Case:

The Bar Size MA Indicator can be an essential addition to your trading toolkit. It provides valuable insights into market volatility, which can guide you in making informed trading decisions. You can use this indicator as a standalone tool or incorporate it into your trading system. It can be particularly useful in identifying potential breakouts, as significant changes in bar size often precede volatility breakouts.

Disclaimer:

Trading Forex and other financial instruments involve a high level of risk. Please trade responsibly and consider your risk tolerance and financial situation before making any investment decisions.

This indicator is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as trading advice. Always conduct your own analysis before making any trading decisions.

The Bar Size MA Indicator is a powerful trading tool, promising to enhance your trading analysis process. Try it now and experience the difference!


