Bayesian predictive leading indicator

This is a predictive indicator (leading indicator) that uses Bayes' formula to calculate the conditional probability of price increases given the angular coefficient. The indicator calculates the angular coefficient and its regression and uses it to predict prices.
Bayes' theorem is a fundamental result of probability theory and is used to calculate the probability of a cause causing the verified event. In other words, for our indicator, Bayes' theorem is used to calculate the conditional probability of one event (price event in this case) with respect to another event by calculating the probabilities of the two events (past price) and the conditional probability of the second event (future price) with respect to the first event.
The red line represents the angular coefficient. The blue line represents the normalized expected price. Finally, the yellow line represents the conditional probability that the price will increase or decrease.
How to use it. In addition to the convenient histogram, which follows the angular coefficient, another practical operational application might be to go long when the blue line is above the red and yellow lines. Conversely short when the blue is below the red and yellow.
When the yellow line passes above all others, a reversal in the long direction is imminent and vice versa.
The extent of the reversal depends on how far the yellow line will be away in price from the other 2 lines.
Video Bayesian predictive leading indicator
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Luigi Amoresano
Experts
RSI PRO Trader v1.80  is a no-nonsense, fully-automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades off the classic Relative Strength Index (RSI), with an optional Stochastic filter and a suite of advanced risk-management tools. It’s not a holy grail—but if you know what you’re doing, it’ll give you plenty of control over entries, exits and position sizing. Core Logic RSI-based entries Trades open when RSI(Period) breaches configurable overbought/oversold levels. Lower threshold is auto-compu
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