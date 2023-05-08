Dhc mtf

DAO HIDDEN CODE FX

 

This offer is unique.

We have not searched for the Holy Grail in the Amazon delta or dug out an Egyptian tomb.

We assembled a warehouse and ordered indicators from programmers.

Under a concept that was little noticed. Everyone but Tesla. And the ancient Taoists.

 

1.The logical concept is this:

·         The stock chart has only two dimensions - up or down. Buy or sell.Two vectors of movement.

·         The chart gives a third dimension - time. It moves from left to right.Buy and sell vectors thus become TrendLine & VSTrendLine.

·         The TrendLine & VSTrendLine form Pricing Models (PATTERNs) and are primary, while horizontal price levels are secondary.

·         PRICE MODELS (PATTERNS) of fractal periods of different timeframes on the chart simulate future price movements. They help traders see a trade in advance, visualise the price path, and see the next 2-3 candle swings.

·         They take into account the forces and energies that cause the price to compress and stretch.

·         The controlling timeframes are H4, D1 & W1, the detailing timeframes are M5-H1.

·         The channel of PRICE MODELS is different from the ones you know. 

 

2. here is no "sell and forget". after the purchase, you MUST notify by email or within MQL. Further information will follow.

 


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5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
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vinzhouse
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vinzhouse 2023.05.14 08:04 
 

I purchased this indicator I would like some instructions on how to use it to the Best ... if you have an example video or pdf instructions . You can contact me on my email vscluxury@gmail.com Thank you

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