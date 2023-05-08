DAO HIDDEN CODE FX

This offer is unique.

We have not searched for the Holy Grail in the Amazon delta or dug out an Egyptian tomb.

We assembled a warehouse and ordered indicators from programmers.

Under a concept that was little noticed. Everyone but Tesla. And the ancient Taoists.

1.The logical concept is this:

· The stock chart has only two dimensions - up or down. Buy or sell.Two vectors of movement.

· The chart gives a third dimension - time. It moves from left to right.Buy and sell vectors thus become TrendLine & VSTrendLine.

· The TrendLine & VSTrendLine form Pricing Models (PATTERNs) and are primary, while horizontal price levels are secondary.

· PRICE MODELS (PATTERNS) of fractal periods of different timeframes on the chart simulate future price movements. They help traders see a trade in advance, visualise the price path, and see the next 2-3 candle swings.

· They take into account the forces and energies that cause the price to compress and stretch.

· The controlling timeframes are H4, D1 & W1, the detailing timeframes are M5-H1.

· The channel of PRICE MODELS is different from the ones you know.

2. here is no "sell and forget". after the purchase, you MUST notify by email or within MQL. Further information will follow.



