JK 3 Candle combo

This EA used 3 candle follow buy/Sell

1.EMA 20 and EAM 60 monitoring of trend

2.Waiting 3 candle of bull or bear candle for entry

3.Used ATR for SL

4.Used risk/Order

5.Have breakeven

6.Can used with GBPUSD,EURUSD,AUDUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF

Inside EA already include all setting you can only On off currency that you need to Open and make risk that you accept.

EA work in timeframe H4 .

Remark :For Full version& Setting . I can't upload to MQL5 If you need to test please contact to me directly

