LT Envelope

Introducing our innovative LT Envelope EA, a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience by utilizing the Envelope indicator. This expert advisor is specifically crafted to provide traders with exceptional key features and flexible functionalities, making it an indispensable solution for trend following and optimizing trading outcomes in the financial markets.


Key Features:

1. Envelope Indicator Strategy: Our EA automates all trades based on the Envelope indicator, allowing you to take advantage of its trend-following capabilities for precise market entries and exits.

2. Versatility in Time Frames: Experience the freedom to use our EA on multiple time frames, catering to various trading styles and preferences.

3. Customizable Trade Direction: Tailor the EA to your unique trading strategy by choosing your preferred trade direction, providing you with greater control over your trades.

4. Smart Money Management: Take charge of your risk management with the ability to set your own lot percentage, ensuring optimized capital allocation.

5. Multi-Trade Management: With our EA's advanced capabilities, it efficiently handles multiple trades simultaneously, enabling diversified trading opportunities.

6. Intelligent Exit Strategies: Seamlessly exit trades with the option to close on opposite signals or even reverse trade signals, optimizing your profit potential.

7. Extensive Trailing Stop Options: Benefit from a wide array of integrated trailing stop options, safeguarding your profits and minimizing losses.

8. Enhanced Trade Filtering: Fine-tune your trading decisions with our EA's enhanced trade filtering options, allowing for more precise and strategic trades.


Furthermore, our LT Envelope EA is seamlessly compatible with MT5 Custom Charts, including Renko, Range Break, Heiken Ashi, Seconds Chart, Ticks Chart, Volume-based Chart, and more. This level of compatibility provides endless possibilities for dynamic and creative trading strategies.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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The Super Trend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders to identify the direction of a trend and potential entry and exit points in the market. It is a trend-following indicator that provides signals based on price action and volatility. The Super Trend indicator consists of two lines - one indicating the bullish trend (usually colored green) and the other indicating the bearish trend (usually colored red). The lines are plotted above or below the price chart, depending on
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BacktestPro LLC
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Introducing the powerful NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse) indicator - an essential technical tool for traders seeking to identify trend reversals and establish effective trailing stops. Developed by Nick Rypock, this indicator boasts a unique algorithm that adapts to ever-changing market conditions, making it a valuable addition to any trader's arsenal. Here are two popular ways in which traders use this indicator: 1. Trend Reversals: The NRTR indicator generates clear signals when a trend is
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LT Regression Chanel MT5
BacktestPro LLC
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LT Regression Channel MT5 is an advanced technical indicator combining Fibonacci analysis, Envelope theory, and Fourier extrapolation to deliver high-precision market analysis directly on your chart. What makes it powerful: Identifies overbought and oversold zones with Fibonacci-based precision Predicts future price movements using Fourier extrapolation Generates real-time alert and trade signals so you never miss an opportunity Multi-timeframe analysis for deeper market context Significantly re
LT Awesome Oscillator EA
BacktestPro LLC
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LT Trade all Candle
BacktestPro LLC
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This EA employs a simple yet effective trading strategy, making it suitable for traders of all levels. It operates by analyzing candlestick patterns and executing trades accordingly. When the previous bar indicates a bullish trend, the EA will initiate a buy trade at the next candle. Conversely, if the previous candle indicates a bearish trend, the EA will place a sell trade. Although it may sound unconventional, this approach has shown remarkable results. The EA is compatible with various chart
LT Rsi
BacktestPro LLC
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Introducing the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator, a powerhouse of technical analysis. This momentum oscillator assesses price movement strength and pinpoints potential overbought or oversold conditions in financial markets. Calculated using a mathematical formula based on gains and losses over 14 periods, the RSI comes with a value range of 0 to 100 and appears as a chart below the main price chart. For traders employing the RSI Reversal strategy: - First Level signals a buy opportunity.
LT Moving Average EA
BacktestPro LLC
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Boost Your Trading with Our Supercharged Moving Average Expert Advisor! Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? The Moving Average is a favorite tool of traders worldwide, and now, we've taken it up a notch! Our EA (Expert Advisor) is designed to supercharge your trading strategy by integrating the top three most popular moving average approaches: Crossing Signals : Get alerts when the price crosses over a moving average. Double Cross : Receive signals when two moving averages inte
LT Accelerator Oscillator EA
BacktestPro LLC
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Embark on a journey into the dynamic world of Bollinger Bands with our Bollinger Bands EA. This expert advisor is your gateway to three powerful trading strategies, each intricately woven around the pulsating heart of Bollinger Bands. It's more than just a tool; it's your partner in navigating the ever-changing tides of the market, designed to empower traders of every caliber. Key Features: Triple Strategy Power : Our EA integrates three distinct trading strategies centered around Bollinger Band
LT Macd EA
BacktestPro LLC
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Unlock the full potential of MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) trading with our versatile MACD Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor, designed for traders of all levels. This powerful tool brings multiple MACD trading strategies under one roof, empowering you to explore MACD trend trading, reversal strategies, and more with ease. Key Features: Multiple MACD Strategies: Our Expert Advisor incorporates a variety of MACD-based trading strategies, giving you the flexibility to choose the one that
LT Adx EA
BacktestPro LLC
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Unlock the power of ADX trading strategies with our versatile and user-friendly expert advisor. Our All-in-One ADX Expert Advisor is your key to successful trading with multiple ADX strategies and different ADX indicator support. Whether you're a novice trader or an experienced pro, this EA is designed to elevate your trading experience. Key Features: 1. Multi-Strategy Trading: Our expert advisor supports multiple ADX trading strategies, providing you with flexibility to adapt to various mark
LT Alligator EA
BacktestPro LLC
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LT Bollinger Band EA
BacktestPro LLC
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Unlock the full potential of Bollinger Bands with the Bollinger Bands Pro EA! Our expert advisor is here to revolutionize your trading experience, offering not one, but three powerful trading strategies based on the time-tested Bands expert. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, this EA is designed to suit your needs with an array of features that make trading easier and more flexible. Key Features: Triple Strategy Power : Our EA incorporates three distinct trading strategies centere
LT Stochastic EA
BacktestPro LLC
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LT Stochastic EA is an expert advisor based on the on the Stochastic Oscillator indicator. It is one of the most used indicators by traders around the world. The LT Stochastic EA offer you the possibility to automate 4 different stochastic trading strategy (please refer to the attached pictures). Not only it is user friendly, it has also been designed to offer  great amount of flexibility to suit the need of everyone. IT comes in bult with many options such as:  Trading on Normal or Custom Symbo
LT Rvi EA
BacktestPro LLC
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The RVI indicator, or Relative Vigor Index, is a paramount tool that traders around the world rely on for its unparalleled ability to measure market momentum. By integrating this influential indicator, the LT RVI EA empowers you with the insight needed to make data-driven, precise trading decisions. Are you looking to streamline your trading and harness the potential of the Relative Vigor Index indicator? Look no further! The LT RVI EA is here to revolutionize your trading strategies. Whether yo
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BacktestPro LLC
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