Introducing our innovative LT Envelope EA, a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience by utilizing the Envelope indicator. This expert advisor is specifically crafted to provide traders with exceptional key features and flexible functionalities, making it an indispensable solution for trend following and optimizing trading outcomes in the financial markets.





Key Features:

1. Envelope Indicator Strategy: Our EA automates all trades based on the Envelope indicator, allowing you to take advantage of its trend-following capabilities for precise market entries and exits.

2. Versatility in Time Frames: Experience the freedom to use our EA on multiple time frames, catering to various trading styles and preferences.

3. Customizable Trade Direction: Tailor the EA to your unique trading strategy by choosing your preferred trade direction, providing you with greater control over your trades.

4. Smart Money Management: Take charge of your risk management with the ability to set your own lot percentage, ensuring optimized capital allocation.

5. Multi-Trade Management: With our EA's advanced capabilities, it efficiently handles multiple trades simultaneously, enabling diversified trading opportunities.

6. Intelligent Exit Strategies: Seamlessly exit trades with the option to close on opposite signals or even reverse trade signals, optimizing your profit potential.

7. Extensive Trailing Stop Options: Benefit from a wide array of integrated trailing stop options, safeguarding your profits and minimizing losses.

8. Enhanced Trade Filtering: Fine-tune your trading decisions with our EA's enhanced trade filtering options, allowing for more precise and strategic trades.





Furthermore, our LT Envelope EA is seamlessly compatible with MT5 Custom Charts, including Renko, Range Break, Heiken Ashi, Seconds Chart, Ticks Chart, Volume-based Chart, and more. This level of compatibility provides endless possibilities for dynamic and creative trading strategies.



