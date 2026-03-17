LT Trade all Candle

This EA employs a simple yet effective trading strategy, making it suitable for traders of all levels. It operates by analyzing candlestick patterns and executing trades accordingly.

When the previous bar indicates a bullish trend, the EA will initiate a buy trade at the next candle. Conversely, if the previous candle indicates a bearish trend, the EA will place a sell trade. Although it may sound unconventional, this approach has shown remarkable results. The EA is compatible with various charts and timeframes, but our tests have shown optimal performance on Renko charts and Boom and Crash pairs from Deriv broker. When used on regular candlestick charts, it is recommended to employ larger timeframes for optimal results.

For traders interested in BOOM & CRASH markets, this EA offers the flexibility to execute trades under two modes: "Trade All Candle" and "Trade After Spike." By default, the EA is set to "Trade All Candle." However, if you prefer the "Trade After Spike" mode, the following settings should be applied:





CRASH:

- Reverse Trade Signal: True

- Trade Direction: Buy Only

BOOM:

- Reverse Trade Signal: True

- Trade Direction: Sell Only





To ensure security, the EA incorporates specific features. When employing a single trade direction and the last bar indicates the opposite trade direction, the EA will ignore the subsequent trade. This safeguard protects traders from consecutive spikes that could adversely affect their positions.

Furthermore, this EA offers a range of customizable features, empowering traders to tailor their trading experience according to their preferences. These features include:

- Ability to use multiple timeframes

- Compatibility with custom charts (such as Renko)

- Option to choose trade direction

- Adjustable lot percentage for effective money management

- Capability to hold multiple trades, close trades based on opposite signals, and reverse trade signals

- Availability of various Trailing Stop options

- Compatibility with MT5 Custom Charts (including Renko, Range break, Heiken Ashi, Seconds chart, Ticks Chart, Volume-based Chart, and more)

- Trade Filter Options, including Two Moving Average filters and Two NRTR Filters (requires downloading and adding the "LT Nrtr" indicator to your MQL5\Indicators Folder) and Super Trend filter (requires downloading and adding the "LT Super Trend" indicator to your MQL5\Indicators Folder). Note that without these indicators, only the trade filters related to them will be affected, while all other functions of the EA will remain fully operational.



