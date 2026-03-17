LT Trade all Candle

This EA employs a simple yet effective trading strategy, making it suitable for traders of all levels. It operates by analyzing candlestick patterns and executing trades accordingly.

When the previous bar indicates a bullish trend, the EA will initiate a buy trade at the next candle. Conversely, if the previous candle indicates a bearish trend, the EA will place a sell trade. Although it may sound unconventional, this approach has shown remarkable results. The EA is compatible with various charts and timeframes, but our tests have shown optimal performance on Renko charts and Boom and Crash pairs from Deriv broker. When used on regular candlestick charts, it is recommended to employ larger timeframes for optimal results.

For traders interested in BOOM & CRASH markets, this EA offers the flexibility to execute trades under two modes: "Trade All Candle" and "Trade After Spike." By default, the EA is set to "Trade All Candle." However, if you prefer the "Trade After Spike" mode, the following settings should be applied:


CRASH:

- Reverse Trade Signal: True

- Trade Direction: Buy Only

BOOM:

- Reverse Trade Signal: True

- Trade Direction: Sell Only


To ensure security, the EA incorporates specific features. When employing a single trade direction and the last bar indicates the opposite trade direction, the EA will ignore the subsequent trade. This safeguard protects traders from consecutive spikes that could adversely affect their positions.

Furthermore, this EA offers a range of customizable features, empowering traders to tailor their trading experience according to their preferences. These features include:

- Ability to use multiple timeframes

- Compatibility with custom charts (such as Renko)

- Option to choose trade direction

- Adjustable lot percentage for effective money management

- Capability to hold multiple trades, close trades based on opposite signals, and reverse trade signals

- Availability of various Trailing Stop options

- Compatibility with MT5 Custom Charts (including Renko, Range break, Heiken Ashi, Seconds chart, Ticks Chart, Volume-based Chart, and more)

- Trade Filter Options, including Two Moving Average filters and Two NRTR Filters (requires downloading and adding the "LT Nrtr" indicator to your MQL5\Indicators Folder) and Super Trend filter (requires downloading and adding the "LT Super Trend" indicator to your MQL5\Indicators Folder). Note that without these indicators, only the trade filters related to them will be affected, while all other functions of the EA will remain fully operational.


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Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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The Super Trend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders to identify the direction of a trend and potential entry and exit points in the market. It is a trend-following indicator that provides signals based on price action and volatility. The Super Trend indicator consists of two lines - one indicating the bullish trend (usually colored green) and the other indicating the bearish trend (usually colored red). The lines are plotted above or below the price chart, depending on
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BacktestPro LLC
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Introducing the powerful NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse) indicator - an essential technical tool for traders seeking to identify trend reversals and establish effective trailing stops. Developed by Nick Rypock, this indicator boasts a unique algorithm that adapts to ever-changing market conditions, making it a valuable addition to any trader's arsenal. Here are two popular ways in which traders use this indicator: 1. Trend Reversals: The NRTR indicator generates clear signals when a trend is
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LT Regression Chanel MT5
BacktestPro LLC
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LT Awesome Oscillator EA
BacktestPro LLC
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BacktestPro LLC
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LT Envelope
BacktestPro LLC
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Introducing our innovative LT Envelope EA, a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience by utilizing the Envelope indicator. This expert advisor is specifically crafted to provide traders with exceptional key features and flexible functionalities, making it an indispensable solution for trend following and optimizing trading outcomes in the financial markets. Key Features: 1. Envelope Indicator Strategy: Our EA automates all trades based on the Envelope indicator, allowing you to
LT Moving Average EA
BacktestPro LLC
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LT Accelerator Oscillator EA
BacktestPro LLC
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LT Macd EA
BacktestPro LLC
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Unlock the full potential of MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) trading with our versatile MACD Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor, designed for traders of all levels. This powerful tool brings multiple MACD trading strategies under one roof, empowering you to explore MACD trend trading, reversal strategies, and more with ease. Key Features: Multiple MACD Strategies: Our Expert Advisor incorporates a variety of MACD-based trading strategies, giving you the flexibility to choose the one that
LT Adx EA
BacktestPro LLC
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LT Alligator EA
BacktestPro LLC
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LT Bollinger Band EA
BacktestPro LLC
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Unlock the full potential of Bollinger Bands with the Bollinger Bands Pro EA! Our expert advisor is here to revolutionize your trading experience, offering not one, but three powerful trading strategies based on the time-tested Bands expert. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, this EA is designed to suit your needs with an array of features that make trading easier and more flexible. Key Features: Triple Strategy Power : Our EA incorporates three distinct trading strategies centere
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BacktestPro LLC
Experts
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BacktestPro LLC
Experts
The RVI indicator, or Relative Vigor Index, is a paramount tool that traders around the world rely on for its unparalleled ability to measure market momentum. By integrating this influential indicator, the LT RVI EA empowers you with the insight needed to make data-driven, precise trading decisions. Are you looking to streamline your trading and harness the potential of the Relative Vigor Index indicator? Look no further! The LT RVI EA is here to revolutionize your trading strategies. Whether yo
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BacktestPro LLC
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