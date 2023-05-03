LT Rsi
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.60
- Updated: 17 March 2026
- Activations: 5
Introducing the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator, a powerhouse of technical analysis. This momentum oscillator assesses price movement strength and pinpoints potential overbought or oversold conditions in financial markets. Calculated using a mathematical formula based on gains and losses over 14 periods, the RSI comes with a value range of 0 to 100 and appears as a chart below the main price chart.
For traders employing the RSI Reversal strategy:
- First Level signals a buy opportunity.
- Second Level points to a sell opportunity.
For those following the RSI Trend strategy:
- First Level indicates a sell position.
- Second Level indicates a buy position.
And for traders adopting the RSI Middle Level strategy:
- The third level offers both Buy and Sell signals.
Our Expert Advisor (EA) equipped with the RSI offers remarkable flexibility. Here are some key features:
- Compatibility with multiple Time Frames.
- Freedom to choose your trade direction.
- Ability to set your preferred lot percentage for precise money management.
- Capability to manage multiple trades, closing on opposing signals, reversing trade signals, or closing trades based on account risk.
- Access to a wide selection of Trailing Stops bundled with the EA.
- Utilization of a trade filter option to enhance precision and reduce false signals, including filters such as volume, news, moving average, NRTR, Super Trend, and more.
Experience enhanced trading with our RSI-powered EA on the MQL5 marketplace!