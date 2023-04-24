Trading Keys MT4

3

Trading Keys is an advanced and easy to use risk calclator.

Features:

  • Drag and drop visual lines to take profit/stop loss/ entry levels.
  • Risk calculation based on account balance / quity percentage per trade.
  • Profit protection and trailing toggle button
  • Auto break even toggle button
  • Risk calculation for prop firms based on drawdown level

How to setup your Trading Keys?

  • Add trading keys to your chart
  • Setup the parameters
  • Save the chart as default template "Default.tpl"

How to use Trading keys?

  • Click on "New" to start a Market order. 
  • Drag the SL line to stop loss level.
  • Drag TP line to target proft level.
  • Click on "GO" button to create the trade

How to use scalp risk calculation using mouse cursor?

Scalp risk calculator is a fast method to get the lot amount for trade very easily using a mouse click.

Click   Shift button and   move mouse cursor between SL area and entry area to get the lot size required for potential trade.



İncelemeler
prequest01
735
prequest01 2023.08.12 17:04 
 

This is an excellent product, especially for those who take fixed cash risks, so you exactly know how much you are risking, very helpful for prop firms so you can keep a tab on that drawdown parameters. It shows you how much you risk and how much you profit on the fly, there are buttons to breakeven, close and partials which is very helpful so you do not have to go through multiple inputs while you're actively trading. The author is super responsive and added features on request very quickly. I highly recommend this product.

İncelemeye yanıt