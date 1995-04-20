Fractal Advanced MT4

Fractal Advanced - displays Fractal and Alligator indicators on the price chart. Has wide options for settings and customization. It is also equipped with alerts and a hotkey system.

Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT 5

Advantages



1. The indicator does not fill the entire chart with fractals, but allows you to display only relevant signals.

2. The number of fractals is adjusted by scrolling the mouse while holding down the Shift key.

3. Instantly show/hide the Alligator indicator using hotkeys.

4. Has wide capabilities for customizing fractals. Various types of icons are available.

5. Equipped with alerts and sound notifications.

Author: Siarhei Vashchylka. For any questions, write to me in private messages. I also recommend subscribing to my updates. To do this, follow the link to my profile and click "Add to friends".