All Averages Speed

Perhaps you have previously read in technical analysis books about such a concept as "market slope", or "trend slope". Metatrader has such a tool as "trend line by angle". But when working on auto-scaled charts, this tool becomes completely abstract, and as a consequence, useless. The idea of this new parameter, included in the AllAverages_Speed indicator, is to give such a concept as "trend slope" specific numerical values, as well as the further use of the new parameter in work.    

Modification of the AllAverages_Speed indicator with the addition of my own idea. Previously posted in CodeBase AllAverages v4.9 MT4 and AllAverages v4.9 MT5. The essence of the modification is to add a parameter that measures the speed of slope of the selected moving average in pips per unit of time. On Picture1 under the number <1> is the added parameter Speed pips. The unit of time is the candles of the selected timeframe, Picture 1 number <2>. Changing this parameter will change the coloring of the indicator, it will occur in those places where the speed of the slope of the moving average was higher than specified in the Speed Pips parameters. 

Usage options:

1. Flat filter. The classical definition of flat implies the absence of an obvious price movement direction. If you select Speed pips correctly, you will achieve that the indicator will be colored yellow. This is an appropriate signal to ignore the breakdowns of the moving average and wait for the price to gain sufficient speed. Picture2.

2. Trend work, filtering trends by the speed parameter. As mentioned above, the concept of "trend slope" now has a numerical value. The speed of the slope of the line, colored section of the moving average, gives a hint on keeping the speed of the price trend Picture3. Or if the trend shows signs of fading movement, as a consequence, the speed starts to decrease Picture4. So it is necessary to prepare for a reversal of the movement or prepare for a big correction.  

3. Classic application. Two moving averages, trading in the direction of the older moving average with a long averaging period at the moment when the younger moving average is colored yellow. Picture5. 

4. Combination with the Consolidation Box indicator. The link can be found on the main page of the profile. The moving average shows which way to trade, plus, with the new Speed Pips parameter, which shows that the "trend slope" has sufficient speed. And when a trend fade occurs, you should stop trading in that direction and concentrate on looking for reversal signals. I plan to publish examples of different settings with indicator parameters on my MQL5.com profile wall, so that you can use these examples in trading. Picture6.

Disadvantages:
All traders want to get in at the beginning of any move. The moving average has always been a lagging indicator, so no matter how much you speed it up, you still can't get an instant reaction. The speed of slope of the moving average line Speed Pips can sometimes help in analyzing market movements. But it is possible to change the approach to analyzing movements, for example, to work in those moments when the "trend slope" is preserved, in this indicator it is the Speed Pips parameter. In this case, the beginning of the trend will be missed, but the middle of the trend, while maintaining sufficient speed, will be taken by the trader to work. 

Operation of the Speed Pips parameter in detail Picture7.

To calculate how much Pips the moving average line has sloped, the indicator subtracts the previous value from the current value of the line. And as long as this value is higher than the value specified in the parameters (the moving average line retains speed, "trend slope") the indicator will be colored green when the price is rising and red when it is falling. In Picture7, the difference between the 13th point and the 14th point is only +10 pips, and in the parameters Speed Pips=22, so the indicator has become yellow.

Available Methods (MA_Method):

  1. SMA                 Simple Moving Average
  2. EMA                 Exponential Moving Average
  3. Wilder              Wilder Exponential Moving Average
  4. LWMA               Linear Weighted Moving Average
  5. SineWMA          Sine Weighted Moving Average
  6. TriMA               Triangular Moving Average
  7. LSMA                Least Square Moving Average (or EPMA, Linear Regression Line)
  8. SMMA               Smoothed Moving Average
  9. HMA                 Hull Moving Average by A.Hull
  10. ZeroLagEMA      Zero-Lag Exponential Moving Average
  11. DEMA                Double Exponential Moving Average by P.Mulloy
  12. T3_basic           T3 by T.Tillson (original version)
  13. ITrend               Instantaneous Trendline by J.Ehlers
  14. Median              Moving Median
  15. GeoMean           Geometric Mean
  16. REMA                 Regularized EMA by C.Satchwell
  17. ILRS                   Integral of Linear Regression Slope
  18. IE_2                   Combination of LSMA and ILRS
  19. TriMAgen            Triangular Moving Average generalized by J.Ehlers
  20. VWMA                Volume Weighted Moving Average
  21. JSmooth             M.Jurik's Smoothing
  22. SMA_eq              Simplified SMA
  23. ALMA                 Arnaud Legoux Moving Average
  24. TEMA                 Triple Exponential Moving Average by P.Mulloy
  25. T3                     T3 by T.Tillson (correct version)
  26. Laguerre            Laguerre filter by J.Ehlers
  27. MD                     McGinley Dynamic
  28. BF2P                  Two-pole modified Butterworth filter by J.Ehlers
  29. BF3P                  Three-pole modified Butterworth filter by J.Ehlers
  30. SuperSmu           SuperSmoother by J.Ehlers
  31. Decycler             Simple Decycler by J.Ehlers
  32. eVWMA               Modified eVWMA

What prices are used to construct moving averages:

  1.    close                       Close
  2.    open                        Open
  3.    high                         High
  4.    low                          Low
  5.    median                    Median
  6.    typical                     Typical
  7.    haClose                    Heiken Ashi Close
  8.    haOpen                    Heiken Ashi Open
  9.    haHigh                     Heiken Ashi High   
  10.    haLow                      Heiken Ashi Low
  11.    haMedian                 Heiken Ashi Median
  12.    haTypical                 Heiken Ashi Typical
  13.    haWeighted              Heiken Ashi Weighted Close

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________


Speed_Pips                            = 4                  If the line slope speed is less than specified, the coloring is yellow

TimeFrame                            = 0                  Selecting the timeframe

Price                                     = close             Choice of prices used
MA_Period                             = 14                 Averaging period of the moving average
MA_Shift                               = 0                   Shift the moving average by a specified number of periods 
MA_Method                           = SMA               Choice of moving average formula
ShowInColor                          = true              Show/hide color rendering, up-trend color selection, down-trend color selection
Number of bars counted        = 0                   Plotted on the chart for a specified number of candles (bars), "0" - all bars are involved in the construction       

Alerts, Emails & Notifications

AlertOn                                = false              Disable/enable sound alerts when changing the direction of the moving average
AlertShift                             = 1                    Shift of periods (candlesticks), after which the notification about the change of direction of the moving average will come
SoundsNumber                     = 5                    Number of sound alerts
SoundsPause                        = 5                    Pause in seconds between sound alerts
UpTrendSound                      = "alert.wav"     Selecting a sound file when a trend changes from downtrend to uptrend
DnTrendSound                      = "alert2.wav"   Selecting a sound file when a trend changes from uptrend to downtrend
EmailOn                               = false              Disable/enable sending messages to email
EmailsNumber                      = 1                   Number of messages to be sent to the mail

PushNotificationOn               = false              Disable/enable "push" messaging to your smartphone



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Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
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A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
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Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
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Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
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Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
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Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Bernhard Schweigert
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Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
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Alexey Minkov
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Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
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PZ TRADING SLU
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Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
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Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
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4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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