All Averages Speed

Perhaps you have previously read in technical analysis books about such a concept as "market slope", or "trend slope". Metatrader has such a tool as "trend line by angle". But when working on auto-scaled charts, this tool becomes completely abstract, and as a consequence, useless. The idea of this new parameter, included in the AllAverages_Speed indicator, is to give such a concept as "trend slope" specific numerical values, as well as the further use of the new parameter in work.    

Modification of the AllAverages_Speed indicator with the addition of my own idea. Previously posted in CodeBase AllAverages v4.9 MT4 and AllAverages v4.9 MT5. The essence of the modification is to add a parameter that measures the speed of slope of the selected moving average in pips per unit of time. On Picture1 under the number <1> is the added parameter Speed pips. The unit of time is the candles of the selected timeframe, Picture 1 number <2>. Changing this parameter will change the coloring of the indicator, it will occur in those places where the speed of the slope of the moving average was higher than specified in the Speed Pips parameters. 

Usage options:

1. Flat filter. The classical definition of flat implies the absence of an obvious price movement direction. If you select Speed pips correctly, you will achieve that the indicator will be colored yellow. This is an appropriate signal to ignore the breakdowns of the moving average and wait for the price to gain sufficient speed. Picture2.

2. Trend work, filtering trends by the speed parameter. As mentioned above, the concept of "trend slope" now has a numerical value. The speed of the slope of the line, colored section of the moving average, gives a hint on keeping the speed of the price trend Picture3. Or if the trend shows signs of fading movement, as a consequence, the speed starts to decrease Picture4. So it is necessary to prepare for a reversal of the movement or prepare for a big correction.  

3. Classic application. Two moving averages, trading in the direction of the older moving average with a long averaging period at the moment when the younger moving average is colored yellow. Picture5. 

4. Combination with the Consolidation Box indicator. The link can be found on the main page of the profile. The moving average shows which way to trade, plus, with the new Speed Pips parameter, which shows that the "trend slope" has sufficient speed. And when a trend fade occurs, you should stop trading in that direction and concentrate on looking for reversal signals. I plan to publish examples of different settings with indicator parameters on my MQL5.com profile wall, so that you can use these examples in trading. Picture6.

Disadvantages:
All traders want to get in at the beginning of any move. The moving average has always been a lagging indicator, so no matter how much you speed it up, you still can't get an instant reaction. The speed of slope of the moving average line Speed Pips can sometimes help in analyzing market movements. But it is possible to change the approach to analyzing movements, for example, to work in those moments when the "trend slope" is preserved, in this indicator it is the Speed Pips parameter. In this case, the beginning of the trend will be missed, but the middle of the trend, while maintaining sufficient speed, will be taken by the trader to work. 

Operation of the Speed Pips parameter in detail Picture7.

To calculate how much Pips the moving average line has sloped, the indicator subtracts the previous value from the current value of the line. And as long as this value is higher than the value specified in the parameters (the moving average line retains speed, "trend slope") the indicator will be colored green when the price is rising and red when it is falling. In Picture7, the difference between the 13th point and the 14th point is only +10 pips, and in the parameters Speed Pips=22, so the indicator has become yellow.

Available Methods (MA_Method):

  1. SMA                 Simple Moving Average
  2. EMA                 Exponential Moving Average
  3. Wilder              Wilder Exponential Moving Average
  4. LWMA               Linear Weighted Moving Average
  5. SineWMA          Sine Weighted Moving Average
  6. TriMA               Triangular Moving Average
  7. LSMA                Least Square Moving Average (or EPMA, Linear Regression Line)
  8. SMMA               Smoothed Moving Average
  9. HMA                 Hull Moving Average by A.Hull
  10. ZeroLagEMA      Zero-Lag Exponential Moving Average
  11. DEMA                Double Exponential Moving Average by P.Mulloy
  12. T3_basic           T3 by T.Tillson (original version)
  13. ITrend               Instantaneous Trendline by J.Ehlers
  14. Median              Moving Median
  15. GeoMean           Geometric Mean
  16. REMA                 Regularized EMA by C.Satchwell
  17. ILRS                   Integral of Linear Regression Slope
  18. IE_2                   Combination of LSMA and ILRS
  19. TriMAgen            Triangular Moving Average generalized by J.Ehlers
  20. VWMA                Volume Weighted Moving Average
  21. JSmooth             M.Jurik's Smoothing
  22. SMA_eq              Simplified SMA
  23. ALMA                 Arnaud Legoux Moving Average
  24. TEMA                 Triple Exponential Moving Average by P.Mulloy
  25. T3                     T3 by T.Tillson (correct version)
  26. Laguerre            Laguerre filter by J.Ehlers
  27. MD                     McGinley Dynamic
  28. BF2P                  Two-pole modified Butterworth filter by J.Ehlers
  29. BF3P                  Three-pole modified Butterworth filter by J.Ehlers
  30. SuperSmu           SuperSmoother by J.Ehlers
  31. Decycler             Simple Decycler by J.Ehlers
  32. eVWMA               Modified eVWMA

What prices are used to construct moving averages:

  1.    close                       Close
  2.    open                        Open
  3.    high                         High
  4.    low                          Low
  5.    median                    Median
  6.    typical                     Typical
  7.    haClose                    Heiken Ashi Close
  8.    haOpen                    Heiken Ashi Open
  9.    haHigh                     Heiken Ashi High   
  10.    haLow                      Heiken Ashi Low
  11.    haMedian                 Heiken Ashi Median
  12.    haTypical                 Heiken Ashi Typical
  13.    haWeighted              Heiken Ashi Weighted Close

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________


Speed_Pips                            = 4                  If the line slope speed is less than specified, the coloring is yellow

TimeFrame                            = 0                  Selecting the timeframe

Price                                     = close             Choice of prices used
MA_Period                             = 14                 Averaging period of the moving average
MA_Shift                               = 0                   Shift the moving average by a specified number of periods 
MA_Method                           = SMA               Choice of moving average formula
ShowInColor                          = true              Show/hide color rendering, up-trend color selection, down-trend color selection
Number of bars counted        = 0                   Plotted on the chart for a specified number of candles (bars), "0" - all bars are involved in the construction       

Alerts, Emails & Notifications

AlertOn                                = false              Disable/enable sound alerts when changing the direction of the moving average
AlertShift                             = 1                    Shift of periods (candlesticks), after which the notification about the change of direction of the moving average will come
SoundsNumber                     = 5                    Number of sound alerts
SoundsPause                        = 5                    Pause in seconds between sound alerts
UpTrendSound                      = "alert.wav"     Selecting a sound file when a trend changes from downtrend to uptrend
DnTrendSound                      = "alert2.wav"   Selecting a sound file when a trend changes from uptrend to downtrend
EmailOn                               = false              Disable/enable sending messages to email
EmailsNumber                      = 1                   Number of messages to be sent to the mail

PushNotificationOn               = false              Disable/enable "push" messaging to your smartphone



Prodotti consigliati
Predator FX58 Trend DashBoard 123
Jermaine Wedderburn
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trend Scanner looks at the Market watchlist and Checks to see if there are trending cases between three (3) timeframes selected by the user. The analysis can assist in finding pairs to focus on for a particular session where a trader may need to have a bias in terms of direction to place trades for a particular system which requires multiple timeframe filtration of bar momentum. 3 Main indicators are involved: Moving Average, MACD and Heiken Ashi. User is able to select timeframes available on
Triple Screen Trading System
Alexander Lasygin
1 (1)
Indicatori
This is a professional multi currency tool. Its main purpose is semi-automatic Forex trading following Elder's Triple Screen strategy. Its wide functionality and ability to quickly change some essential parameters makes it an ideal market interpretation tool, which is indispensable in the common trade analysis. Its main advantage is almost unlimited number of simultaneously analyzed instruments. If the potential technical limits of your monitor resolution allow, multiple indicators can be used.
Keltner Channel Multi Band
Edo Revado Gunawan
Indicatori
Keltner Channel MultiBand – Period 20 | ATR 10 | Bands 1.5, 2.0, 2.5 Unlock Precise Market Timing with Triple-Band Trend Mapping The Keltner Channel MultiBand is a powerful technical tool designed to help traders identify trend opportunities , optimize entry points , and strategically place Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels. Key Features: Triple Bands (1.5x, 2.0x, 2.5x ATR) : Offers a multi-layered view of price volatility, helping you gauge the strength of market momentum with gr
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Dashboard Scanner Kalman
Agus Santoso
Indicatori
Versione MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129411 Versione MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129412 Dashboard Scanner Kalman – Scanner multi-coppia e multi-timeframe Scanner all-in-one per il rilevamento intelligente dei trend utilizzando la tecnologia del filtro di Kalman Dashboard Scanner Kalman è uno scanner avanzato basato sull'algoritmo modificato dei livelli di trend del filtro di Kalman, progettato per monitorare la direzione del trend, i livelli del segnale e l'inte
CCI with Dynamic OSB zones mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "CCI con zone di ipervenduto/ipercomprato dinamiche" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - Il Commodity Channel Index (CCI) è eccellente per il trading di momentum nella direzione del trend. - È ottimo per prendere posizioni di vendita dalla zona di ipercomprato dinamica e posizioni di acquisto dalla zona di ipervenduto dinamica nella direzione del trend principale. - Questo indicatore è eccellente anche da combinare con posizioni di price action. - Zona di ipercomprato dinamica
Trend Hunter Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
The indicator is designed for opening trades for a long period. he is set up to get as many points from each trade as possible. he uses the scalping method... you can trade on any currency pairs indicator is already  you can trade at any time of the day but the preferred time of trading during the European American session. currency pairs eur / jpy, eur / usd currency pairs with high volatility then the results are much better.
Urgently
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicatori
The Urgently indicator is designed to quickly determine the situation in the market, reflect the state of the market and signal profitable levels for opening trades. Market conditions change quickly enough, requiring constant calibration of trading strategies. Recommended for use in conjunction with any of the oscillators. The Urgently forex market trend indicator shows the trend direction and entry points. It smooths out price fluctuations when generating a signal by averaging the data and the
Lbarrows no repaint
Dmitrii Eroshikhin
Indicatori
To get a signal, the indicator uses the linear break formula, the signal is not redrawn, since no indicators based on the moving average are used to get the signal, only price values ​​and chart candles Indicator settings 1 Line for signal  - number of lines for forming a signal breakthrough 2 Up arrow colore - color of the up arrow 3 Down arrow colore - color of the down arrow 4 MTF period in minutes  - selection of the period for multi-timeframe display (in minutes) 5 UpArrowCode  - code of t
ZigZag Mini Extra on High TimeFrame
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicatori
The proposed indicator is based on the ZigZag Mini Extra indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42632 ). Unlike the prototype can be built at the price of Close or High-Low with the established timeframe. The prices of the current timeframe will be used when calculating the indicator on the highest timeframes at Close price, . Indicator parameters: ZigZag TimeFrame = PERIOD_CURRENT - operating time frame (must be equal or more than current timeframe); Depth = 12 - depth of loca
Adjustable Fractals mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
"Adjustable Fractals" - è una versione avanzata dell'indicatore frattale, uno strumento di trading molto utile! - Come sappiamo, l'indicatore mt4 Standard fractals non ha impostazioni, il che è molto scomodo per i trader. - Adjustable Fractals ha risolto questo problema, ha tutte le impostazioni necessarie: - Periodo regolabile dell'indicatore (valori consigliati: superiori a 7). - Distanza regolabile dai massimi/minimi del prezzo. - Design regolabile delle frecce frattali. - L'indicatore è do
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicatori
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
Zig Zag Robot
Sergei Semenov
Indicatori
Zig Zag Robot: A Comprehensive Reversal Trading System The Zig Zag Robot is a powerful tool designed to accurately identify key market reversals and filter out market "noise." It goes beyond a simple Zig Zag indicator by combining multiple tools and built-in logic to provide you with ready-to-use trading signals and help you make more informed decisions. How It Works The indicator uses a multi-level approach to market analysis, which allows it to find high-probability entry points: Signal Filter
TopArrow
Artur Khanov
Indicatori
The arrow indicator without redrawing shows potential entry points into the market in the form of arrows of the appropriate color: the up arrows (usually green) suggest opening a purchase, the red down arrows suggest selling. The appearance of arrows may be accompanied by beeps. It is usually assumed to enter at the next bar after the pointer, but there may be non-standard recommendations. Arrow indicators visually "unload" the price chart and save time for analysis: no signal – no deal, if ther
PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicatori
PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant Overview The PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant is a clean, professional MT4 indicator designed to help traders quickly identify whether the market is in a trend (bullish/bearish) or range (sideways). It removes guesswork and prevents false trades in choppy conditions by combining Moving Average slope and ADX strength filters, while also offering Heiken Ashi confirmation for smoother trading decisions. This tool is lightweight, intuitive, and built with contr
Tiger Trend
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Tiger Trend – Indicatore di inversione di tendenza basato su intervallo dinamico Unisciti al canale per restare aggiornato: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor Tiger Trend è un indicatore dinamico di tendenza progettato per rilevare potenziali inversioni di trend basandosi su livelli adattivi di supporto e resistenza calcolati a partire dagli intervalli di prezzo recenti. Aiuta i trader a identificare quando il momentum potrebbe cambiare, analizzando le chiusure dei prezzi rispetto
Market Profile With Dashboard
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicatori
Market Profile with Dashboard Indicator - Complete User Guide indicator Overview The Market Profile with Dashboard is a comprehensive trading analysis tool for MetaTrader 4 that displays market profile data, volume analysis, and key market structure information directly on your chart. This indicator helps traders identify significant price levels, market balance areas, and potential trading opportunities based on market profile theory. Core Components and Features Market Profile Display - Sh
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicatori
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Market Ticker
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicatori
The only Market Ticker on the market! Add a professional novelty to your workspace, with built in mini-charts A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. The ticker color (+/- price changes) are based on either the current or completed candle, and the previous candle. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of
MultiSymbol Triple Screen Trading System
Aleh Sasonka
Indicatori
Purpose The indicator is intended for manual multi-currency trading based on the Triple Screen Strategy. It works with any symbols located in the Market Watch window of the MT4: currencies, metals, indexes, etc. The number of instruments can be limited by capacity of the МТ4's parameters. But if desired, you can create several windows with various set of instruments and parameters. Operation Principle The indicator uses the modified Triple Screen Strategy for determining trend direction in the
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Indicatori
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Indicatori
L'indicatore TMA AI Bands si basa sulla Media Mobile Triangolare (TMA) con bande superiore e inferiore dinamiche e frecce chiare di acquisto/vendita tracciate direttamente sul grafico. Integra un'IA per l'ottimizzazione adattiva e garantisce l'assenza di ridisegno, fornendo segnali precisi di inversione quando il prezzo tocca le bande. * Coppie: funziona con tutte le coppie di valute * Timeframe consigliati: D1 / W1 / MN * Variabili esterne configurabili:   * TimeFrame – periodo di calcolo
Markets Heat
Viktor Yatsyshyn
Indicatori
Markets Heat indicator can help you determine correct course of action at current market situation, by calculating market's "heat level". What is market's "heat level"? Well, it's my own way of simplifying complex market conditions to ease decision-making process. How does it work? Most of time market is moving in some narrow range and can't "decide" where to go -> flat market -> cold market. Other times, price goes Up or Down -> making trend movements -> heating the market. More powerful trends
Deal Trading SPT
Sukunthakan Ngernbamrung
Indicatori
Deal Trading SPT (Super Trend) is an indicator, shows the market trend direction, entry position, take profit level, stop loss level and trend strength. Utility Help to further filter and develop strategy to trade Market overview on the chart Stop loss and take profit calculation with market volatility Resistance and support for trialing stop No repaint after the finished bar Works in any timeframe and financial instrument, including forex, CFD and crypto etc. Message pop-up, notification with
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicatori
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
TPA True Price Action MT4 Indicator
InvestSoft
4.29 (78)
Indicatori
TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals (except early signals mode) strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our custom
MetaCOT 2 Netto Position COT MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
1 (1)
Indicatori
MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. The indicator of the net positions of the market participants displays the difference between the long a
Pro Period Separators MT4
Zhi Wen Software Development
Indicatori
Pro Period Separators For MetaTrader 4 The built-in period separators feature doesn’t allow users to specify the time period, so you can use this indicator to create advanced period separators, you can add daily, weekly, monthly, yearly separators on any time frame. Default Inputs DAILY SEPARATOR SETTINGS show daily separators  = Yes hour of the separators = 04 minute of the separators = 00 color of the separators = Silver width of the separators = 1 style of the separators = STYLE_DOT WEEKLY_SE
Trend Entry Point Indicator by RevCan
A K M Syedur Rahman
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
[75% OFF! - SALE ENDS SOON] -  RevCan Trend Entry Point is a trend based trade alert indicator for serious traders. It does all the price and chart analysis all by itself, and whenever it finds any potential high quality trading opportunity(Buy or Sell) using its revolutionized price prediction algorithms, it sends instant trade alert directly on the chart, MT4 terminal and on the mobile device.  The trade signals will be visible on the chart as Up and Down arrows, while the instant audible aler
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicatori
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Auto Optimized RSI è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del R
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicatori
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
Altri dall’autore
Consolidation box Generator
IVAN ASTAFUROV
Indicatori
Новая версия индикатора консолидаций Consolidation box Generator. Предыдущая версия тут . Примеры настроек на индикатор тут . На данный момент этот инструмент анализа рынка уже нельзя назвать просто индикатором. Потому как это торговая стратегия. Наше ноу-хау заключается в том, что данный индикатор не требует огромного количества тестов в тестере стратегий. В индикаторе реализован блок статистики - при нанесении на график вам сразу будет видна результативность работы стратегии. Вы можете настро
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione