CrossMap MTF MA Zones

Stop switching between charts just to understand the moving-average structure. CrossMap MTF MA Zones brings every important crossover, gap, age, and origin zone onto one chart.


CrossMap MTF MA Zones is a clean, fully adjustable multi-timeframe moving-average indicator designed to show where each crossover began, how mature it is, and whether the distance between the averages is expanding or shrinking.

The indicator can monitor every standard timeframe from M1 to MN1 while displaying only the timeframes selected by the user.

It is suitable for fast combinations such as 5/13, medium-term combinations such as 9/50, or long-term combinations such as 50/200.

Multi-timeframe information panel

The clear InfoBox displays:

  • TF — monitored timeframe
  • CROSS — current bullish or bearish MA relationship
  • X AGE — number of bars since the latest crossover
  • LIVE GAP — current distance between the fast and slow averages
  • GAP STATE — whether the MA gap is expanding or shrinking

Bullish information is displayed in lime, bearish information in red, and averages close to crossing can be highlighted in yellow using an adjustable threshold.

Each timeframe can be enabled or disabled independently, allowing the user to create a compact panel containing only the timeframes relevant to their trading.

Crossover lines and price zones

For every enabled timeframe, the indicator can display:

  • The vertical line where the latest crossover occurred
  • A clear bullish or bearish crossover label
  • Horizontal rays from the high and low of the crossover candle
  • Independent controls for crossover lines and rays

The vertical crossover line remains visible as a historical reference.

To avoid misleading support and resistance areas, the optional ray filter displays:

  • Bullish crossover zones only when they are below current price
  • Bearish crossover zones only when they are above current price

This keeps bullish zones functioning as potential support and bearish zones functioning as potential resistance.

Fully adjustable moving averages

Users can configure:

  • Fast MA period
  • Slow MA period
  • SMA, EMA, SMMA, or LWMA method
  • Applied price
  • Color, width, and line style for each average
  • Crossover confirmation settings
  • Optional minimum crossover-gap buffer

Flexible gap analysis

The indicator measures the live distance between the two moving averages and classifies it as:

  • EXP — the gap is expanding
  • SHR — the gap is shrinking

The user can choose how many bars are used for this comparison.

An adjustable near-cross threshold can highlight small gaps in yellow, making developing crossover conditions easier to identify.

Typical use

A trader can use a higher timeframe for structure and a lower timeframe for execution.

For example:

Use the M5 crossover direction and cross-candle zone to identify the larger setup, then use M1 to time the entry.

The same approach can be applied to any selected combination of timeframes and moving-average periods.

Main features

  • Works from M1 through MN1
  • Fully adjustable fast and slow moving averages
  • Multi-timeframe bullish and bearish crossover direction
  • Bars elapsed since each crossover
  • Live MA-gap measurement
  • Adjustable EXP/SHR lookback
  • Adjustable yellow near-cross threshold
  • Latest crossover vertical lines
  • Optional crossover-candle high/low rays
  • Bullish support and bearish resistance ray filtering
  • Independent timeframe controls
  • Adjustable InfoBox size, location, colors, and columns
  • Works with Forex, metals, indices, oil, and cryptocurrencies
  • No trading, order management, or automated entry logic
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Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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Amir Atif
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Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
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Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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Ivan Stefanov
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'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment ) When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calcula
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