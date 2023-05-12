Popular Strategies to follow with the Advanced CCI trading robot

Popular strategies to follow with the Advanced CCI Trading robotool





The Simple CCI and the Advanced CCI trading robots and tools were created in order to help you achieve your goals and win in the markets, not by giving you an unknown magical formula, or an “AI” that will predict the future for you. They were designed in order to give you plenty of options to create your own strategies.

We believe that the human has to be above any robot, and by doing so, the human will earn not only the profits of his strategy (if he succeeds) but also the mental satisfaction that he did succeed. If not, he earns from knowledge and he becomes a better and wiser trader.

In this article we’re gonna see some of the popular strategies that you can follow just to help you kickstart your own journey by using these “robo-tools’.





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Strategy 1 - “Swing CCI”



You can follow this strategy with both robots, so if you don’t have money to purchase the Advanced CCI, we got your back mate! You can download the free “Simple CCI” trading robot.

The idea is very simple. Buy when you cross above or below a CCI level, close and sell on another level.

Let’s see a simple example by using an image:

In both robots there’s no option to not add a stop-loss or a take-profit level. No matter what, we believe that a stop-loss must be there, somewhere. Anything could happen, Murphy's law is very closely related with trading, so in order to follow this strategy you will have to add the SL and TP levels far away from the entry price. And this is because we need to give the market some space to breathe. Let’s enter the market when we get an oversold signal (buy) and exit and sell when we get an overbought signal.

Even if the market starts trending towards one direction, the loss will be probably the minimum as we’re gonna exit at a strong pullback.

You can search through all the available timeframes and you can explore all the assets available from your broker.

I’d like to give you an example here. Using the AUDUSD - H1 and by adding these inputs:

Buy when crossing ABOVE -160

Sell when crossing BELOW 160

Close open positions at opposite signal: TRUE

Let’s check the results (Every tick based on real ticks for 1 year)









The result gives us a profit of more than 25,000$ and it turns our 10,000$ account into 35,644$

We can explore more combinations using some of the Advanced CCI robot functionalities, such as the trailing SL, dynamic exit using the “Manage” tab, where we can set a % or a specific amount to stop trading or the dynamic lot size, the result of it I'm sharing below:









From 10,000$ to 89,498$.





You can use the .set file "Advanced CCI - AUDUSD H1.set" for the above strategy. It uses the simplest logic, and it is up to you if you want to apply more functionalities and make it more complicated. The lot size in this setup is set to the minimum (0.01) for safety reasons.











Strategy 2 - Mean reversion



Very popular strategy, and one of my favorites, when we expect the market sooner or later to come back to the mean price, aka MA.

In order to follow a strategy like this, we’re gonna enable the MA filter, available only in the Advanced version.

After we have an oversold or overbought signal we’re gonna enter the market, and the target is gonna be a Moving Average of our choice.

Of course we have a weak point and this is when a market is trending. Again we’re gonna exit on the MA, but what happens if the trend is sharp and long. This is why we need a stop-loss again. Different ways for you to choose a good stop-loss level, such as:

The nearest high or low (high for sell and low for buy) where you can also add some points, to give an extra space for the recent high/low to act like a support/resistance level.

Another way is to use the ATR factor. This way you can add your stop-loss to some bars above or below the entry point.

Last but not least, is the most common way, by using a distance in points.

Let’s see an example together.

Symbol: EURUSD

Timeframe: H1

Backtest period: 1 year

Results:





Inputs:

CCI Period: 75

CCI Method: Typical Price

Buy when Price is below the MA and also CCI crosses below -150.

Sell when price is above the MA and CCI crosses above 150 level.

You can check the "Advanced CCI - EURUSD H1 + MA.set" file if you want to test a strategy like this. Again the lot size is set to the minimum (0.01) for safety reasons.

Can you find better results?







Strategy 3 - Trend following

Although oscillators are commonly used for highlighting overbought and oversold conditions, they can also be used to identify a trend.





With the Advanced CCI you have all the tools you may need in order to identify and successfully follow a trend on your preferred symbol. I’m gonna share with you a simple example on Gold.

Once again I’m gonna keep things simple and I’m gonna leave it up to you to create even more successful setups.





CCI Period: 20

CCI Method: Typical price

Buy: When crossing ABOVE 340 CCI level

Sell: When crossing BELOW -340 CCI level

Lot size: Remember to keep it simple and safe. In this case I’m using “Dynamic lot per 1,000” set to 0.1

SL: Recent High/Low and I’m adding a distance of 100 points.

TP: 9*ATR

Trailing SL: Yes. Trigger after 1000 Points, Distance 500 Points and step is 200 Points

Close at opposite signal: true

Pretty much this is it. You can check the set file below if you want to test it for yourself and start playing around in order to find better results. After all this is a tool to help you create your own strategies.As you see, I used the dynamic lot calculation, that makes our strategy a little bit risky. You can begin with a low fixed lot size.

For two years, it turned a 10,000.00 Euro account to 77,417.00 Euro.

Let’s check the results together:







Profits To exit - High Risk Strategy allowing many open trades at the same time





A new functionality that was added recently, allows the user to exit when all the open positions result to a specific profit.

It is always fun playing around with this kind of functionalities, and they're very helpful when the goal is to study the nature of a market. If you are an experienced trader, then you have everything you need to create a more succesful strategy, by enering the market in more than once at the same time, and when a specific profit occures, you can take the profits and exit. After all, the "Manage" tab will protect your account if the price goes against your strategy. Remember always to use it in order to sleep well at nights!



Here is a simple example where we allow up to 5 buy and 5 sell positions open at the same time. We exit when we earn 1 euro (or whatever your base currency is) inculing a single open position. If you check the user guide, you will see that the "Profits to exit" functionality can be used in 2 different ways. You can enable it if you have more than one open positions - that will give you the opportunity to gain more profits from the first position that comes from the first signal-, or you can use it for every open position - as we're doing in this example.



We start with only

euros and we end up with

euros within a year (EURUSD H1).



