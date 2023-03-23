ProAlgo EA

ProAlgo EA MT4 is a fully automatic professional trading software with several preconfigured trading strategies to choose from. This EA works like a manual trader and is designed for manual traders who have difficulty sticking to their trading strategy due to indiscipline.


There is no Holy Grail in trading. If you are looking for a foolproof trading system that never fails, you can give up trading, you will never be profitable. Believe me, I have tried everything and I have come to this final conclusion. Your mind is your advantage. You have to be willing to lose and to win. The best losers win according to Tom Hougaard.

Before you even try to earn 10% on your personal trading account or Prop Firms account. Accept the fact that you have already lost 10% on your account. But just with 3 winning trades with a RR of 1 for 3 you are already making up 9% on your drawdown. Risk management is the key and your mind is the driver. We are all losers. Except that the best losers win while the worst losers keep blowing accounts.


Simple settings for a professionnal trading approach (No Martingale, No Grid or kinds dangerous systems) :


  • Time frame for Trade 
  • Time frame for Bais
  • Preset Strategy
  • Candles confirmation
  • Entry candle
  • Entry candle body size
  • ATR confirmation
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Slippage
  • Max Spread for Trading
  • Session time filter


What are the different strategies pre-included in this EA ?


I have developed over 40 pre-set trading strategies that you can choose from in the EA settings. These strategies are combinations of indicators (200 EMA, Stochastic, RSI, Williams Percent Range (WPR), Parabolic SAR, Fractals) and Price action confirmation setups (Engulfing, Hammer). Once you have chosen your strategy, you just have to adjust the other parameters according to your trading profile and the level of risk you want to take.


Why are all the strategies used by ProAlgo EA based on the EMA 200?


Trading with the EMA 200 already gives you a 50% probability of winning since we always trade within the market trend.


Why ProAglo EA don't use Trailing stop or Breakeven ?


If you take a trade it is because you have analyzed the market and concluded that the market shows a high probability of moving in a certain direction (Bullish or Bearish). So why manipulate the position once you take a trade. It will only destroy your RR and reduce the effectiveness of your strategy. Decide on a direction, put a SL and a TP and let the market do its thing. Don't try to catch the market or it will run away from you. 


Advices for optimizing your profitability with ProAlgo EA

  • Always choose a minimum RR of 1 to 3 
  • Always backtest your strategy properly for at least one year to see its profitability over the long term.
  • Series of 10 to 20 losses are normal. Don't worry about the drawdown, it's part of the game.

EA works on any pairs or assets and can be used for any trading style (Scalping, Day trading, Intra day, Swing trading).


A community-based vision :

I'm constantly bactesting to find the best parameters for low risk but high return trading to share it with you in comments.

After getting the EA, contact me so I can give you the set files of strategies developed so far with it.

If you find a good configuration or you passed a challenge, please share it in comments for the whole community to benefit.


For errors  :

If you encounter a problem in the operation of the EA. Please contact me inbox, I will fix it.


Author :

Yann Axel DJONWAN. Algo Trader and Developer.


