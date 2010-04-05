Golden SinTiang MT4

EA Golden SIN-TIANG is a robust trading strategy designed for XAUUSD or GOLD and H4 time frame. The EA creates pending stop trade orders using indicators of the Highest-Lowest, Hight , Low parameters based on the market environment. It uses fixed SL, PT and exit from the position after time cut off. The EA was tested with several Monte Carlo robustness tests and optimized. Backtest was done on ticks data with a 15-year history 2007-20023. There is no need to set any parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Since the use of pending orders is suitable for all time zones, the Strategy makes an average of 55-60 trades per year and is suitable in combination with other strategies in the trading portfolio, see my other products. To set the correct risk management and calculate the size of the position, the strategy uses Stoploss with a size of 1320 pips.









Features





-each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit)

-both fixed lot and free margin percentage are used

-no martingale , no grid , no skalp

-user-frendly settings

-all settings optimized

-longterm strategy

-good risk reward ratio 1:2,57





Settings





CustomComment= Golden SIN-TIANG - custom comment in history

MagicNumber - strategy identification number

mmLots - money management , the size of the open position in lots

ExitOnFriday - closing the position on Friday enable or disable

FridayExitTime - closing time

LimitTimeRange - time of pending trade orders

SignalTimeRangeFrom - time in range from

SignalTimeRangeTo - time in range to

UseSQTickSize - enable or disable custom tick size

MainChartTickSizeSQ - tick size value



