AstraGrid AI

Product Description: AI Paruay - Grid Trading Expert Advisor (EA)

AI Paruay is a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed for traders who are looking to utilize grid trading strategies in both trending and ranging markets. Its intuitive settings and features allow traders to control their positions effectively, whether for buying or selling.

Key Features and Advantages:

  • Automated Grid Trading: Automatically manages buy and sell positions with grid strategies for efficient market entry and profit-taking.
  • Customizable Inputs: The EA comes with user-friendly adjustable parameters that include buy/sell options, lot sizes, grid sizes, take profit levels, and trading zones.
  • Trade Zone Customization: Set the start and end levels for both buy and sell zones to control where trades will be executed.
  • Risk Management: Ability to limit the maximum number of orders (up to 999) to manage risk effectively.
  • Built-in Capital Check: The EA checks available free margin before opening trades, helping to prevent insufficient balance issues.
  • Take Profit Management: Automatic calculation and setting of Take Profit for each position opened, maximizing profit potential with minimal user interaction.
  • On-Screen Indicators: The EA provides live information directly on the chart, including current profit/loss, total open trades, and more.
  • Custom Magic Number: Allows the identification and tracking of trades specific to this EA without interference from other EAs.
  • User Notification: Display labels to keep traders informed of profits, open trades, and more, along with promotional messages to follow your Facebook page.

Inputs List:

  • EnableBuy : Enable or disable buying functionality (default: true)
  • EnableSell : Enable or disable selling functionality (default: false)
  • TakeProfitBuy : Percentage for Take Profit in buy trades (default: 1.0%)
  • TakeProfitSell : Percentage for Take Profit in sell trades (default: 2.0%)
  • LotSizeBuy : Lot size for buy trades (default: 0.01)
  • LotSizeSell : Lot size for sell trades (default: 0.02)
  • GridSizeBuy : Size of the grid in percentage for buy orders (default: 1.0%)
  • GridSizeSell : Size of the grid in percentage for sell orders (default: 1.0%)
  • BuyZoneStart , BuyZoneEnd : Start and end levels for buying trades (default: 0 to 99999)
  • SellZoneStart , SellZoneEnd : Start and end levels for selling trades (default: 1.3 to 1.4)

With AI Paruay, simplify your trading experience and automate grid trading strategies with confidence.


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DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Iberian EA Ultimate FX H4
Miquel Cirera Mato
Experts
Iberian EA Ultimate - FX H4 is a fully automatic professional Forex expert advisor. This EA trades according to trends (NO scalping, NO martingale) This EA combines various strategies to verify the possibility of a trend and a series of global validations to give the final approval to the opening of the order Despite its complexity, detecting trends is not always the greatest difficulty, it is also necessary to know when to close the operation. In this case, the success of the EA is supported b
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