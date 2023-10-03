Ivy Smart EA

Yo can watch the Robot trade here https://youtu.be/LkadOz4sedU

Remember to change THE MM POSSITION SIZING SETTING IN EA FOR YOUR ACCOUNT TYPE.

MM POSSITION SIZING FOR MICRO ACCOUNT=3,000 TO 5,000

MM POSSITION SIZING FOR STANDARD ACCOUNT = 30,000 TO 50,000


This is the best EA you can find anywhere. It runs with the safest algorithm that monitors the market 24 hours 7 days.

This product is good for everyone, it's user friendly with over 6000 lines of codes. 

Please read this instructions carefully and follow it to make profitable trades.

This is a stand alone ea. No need for any human intervention after it's installation 

Newbie friendly - Can be used by anyone as it requires No setting, No preset files. Nothing whatsoever, Just Install and watch your profit grow

100% Handsfree

Auto trading

Built-in lot size 

Auto take profit- 

Built-in stop loss

Auto volatility check

AUTO RISK CALCULATOR; This calculates the risk to reward ratio and place trades/lot size accordingly. With this feature, you cannot be wrong as everything this EA does is in proportion to the risk level, volatility, market sentiments, news, technical cognizance, and its built in Artificial Intelligence. 

The strategy is based on over 21 metatrader indicators coupled with Artificial Intelligence, which are completely redesigned, refined and combined with a neural network.

All neural network settings are built into the Expert Advisor, and requires no additional setting of preset files.

To protect the deposit, it always sets Stop Loss and Take Profit same time the trade is placed.

Recommendations

  • Currency pair: EURUSD 5 MINUTES TIMFRAME ONLY.
  • Timeframe: M5 (Five minutes only
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • Account type: Any with a minimum spread 
  • Brokers: Any broker

PLEASE. DOWNLOAD THIS EA, TEST IT AND SEE HOW IT WORKS TO MAKE PROFIT.

WISHING YOU MORE WINNING DAYS!!!

NB; You can test/backtest this EA on any currency pairs stated above, However, do not use the EA on any JPY Pairs. It's most suited for EURUSD 5 Minutes Timeframe.

> Also, remember to change THE MM POSSITION SIZING SETTING FOR YOUR ACCOUNT TYPE.

MM POSSITION SIZING FOR MICRO ACCOUNT=3,000 TO 5,000

MM POSSITION SIZING FOR STANDARD ACCOUNT =30,000 TO 50,000


