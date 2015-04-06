Mechanical Strategy

Mechanical rule Strategy

As you might be thinking, this strategy works with a set of preprogrammed rules(which must not be changed) follow strictly ,  the only input that can be modify is the Lots.
Of course, since the Lots are modified to one's liking you must take special care, for an agressive amount of lots can lead to losses.

This strategy is as you can see on the screenshots a conservative one.

we will point out the key points you must take into account. The rest(any sort of change or tweak you want to do), of course, will be left to your judgement, so we hope once you try it you would write an honest comment .

Pros and Cons of the strategy.


Pro: The tests posted here  encompass the last 5 five years with a little bit over a 61% return(from  backtesting).
Con:This 61%(in backtest) is an average and in consequence it may be that however rare, randomly, you will go a month with little to no profit.
Pro/Con:For the strategy, we do not have to change the pair, it only works on  EURUSD.

Note:All following tests are done with 1.5 Lots and the starting amount in the account is 10 000$
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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5 (2)
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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