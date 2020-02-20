The "Treasure" expert Advisor trades on the signals of the "CandlestickPatternsRecognition" indicator. It is based on candlestick reversal formations. The trading volume used to open a position depends on the results of previous trades. It is possible to enable the Autolot function or trade a fixed lot, there is also a trailing and breakeven function. It is possible to limit the maximum amount of risk (in % of the Deposit). Conduct trade on a pair GBPUSD TF: H4. Minimum Deposit: $ 10 on cent accounts. Trade strictly on cent accounts or dollar accounts with a Deposit of $ 1000 or more. Do not throw the EA immediately if you see losses. He needs a stable 3-4 months to start overclocking the Deposit. Good luck and patience! All settings are optimized. Stick to these settings only!

