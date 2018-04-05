M5Mechanical Strategy

Mechanical rule Strategy



As you might be thinking, this strategy works with a set of preprogrammed rules(which must not be changed) follow strictly , the only input that can be modify is the Lots and the slippage.

Of course, since the Lots and slippage are modified to one's liking you must take special care, for an agressive amount of lots can lead to losses(slippage greater than5 is not advise).



This strategy is as you can see on the screenshots a conservative one.



we will point out the key points you must take into account. The rest(any sort of change or tweak you want to do), of course, will be left to your judgement, so we hope once you try it you would write an honest comment .



Pros and Cons of the strategy.





Pro: The tests posted here encompass the last 5 five years with a little bit over a 61% return(from backtesting).

Con:This 61%(in backtest) is an average and in consequence it may be that however rare, randomly, you will go a month with little to no profit.

Pro/Con:For the strategy, we do not have to change the pair, it only works on EURUSD.



