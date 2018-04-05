Boom Evolution EA

Boom 1000 Evolution 2.0

Symbol: Boom 1000 Index | Timeframe: M1 | Suggested Capital: $300





Strategy Logic

This is a dual exponential moving average (EMA) crossover Expert Advisor (EA) combined with grid/lot scaling and confirmation filters based on candlestick and volume:





Dual EMA (Lo/Ro): A fast EMA with a 5-period ("Lo") and a slow EMA with a 38-period ("Ro"), both exponential and calculated on the M1 timeframe. The crossover between the two defines the directional entry bias—the classic "5/38 EMA cross" pattern adapted for Boom 1000.

Candlestick Confirmation (inp3_Lo_CandleID): Uses a reference candlestick (ID 5) on the M1 timeframe to validate the signal timing before triggering the order, preventing entries on the same tick as the crossover.





Volume filter (inp4/inp6_VolumeUpperLimit): This is set to 0.0 by default (disabled), but it is configured to filter by tick volume if enabled.

Grid system (Grid_Size / Grid_Level): This allows you to open additional levels in the direction of the trade (or against it, martingale/hedge type) to average the price at the characteristic peaks of Boom 1000.

Fixed risk management: Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) are set to 200 points by default (optimizable range 200–2000).

Trailing stop (inp8_t*): Trailing is configured with a 200-pip stop, although Step and Start are set to 0 in this configuration (i.e., trailing is ready but not activated in this set).

Consecutive count (inp12_ConsecutiveCount): An additional filter, likely used to limit consecutive trades in the same direction or to evaluate streaks.





Money Management

Lot Size: 0.20 to 3 (scaling, likely linked to the Grid Level—each grid level could increase the lot size within that range).

Designed for a $300 account, so the lot size should be managed with caution: with a 200-point stop loss and lots scaling up to 3, the potential drawdown is high if multiple grid levels are triggered simultaneously—typical of grid strategies on synthetics.

EA Profile

This is a short-term trend-following strategy with grid reinforcement, specifically designed for the "spike" behavior of Boom 1000 (sharp rises followed by gradual pullbacks). The 5/38 EMA crossover captures the post-spike momentum, while the grid seeks to capitalize on the subsequent pullback.