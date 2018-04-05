Crash 500 Millonaire
- Experts
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Ignacio Agustin Mene FrancoMy name is Ignacio, I have more than 5 years of experience in the market, both forex and synthetic indices, I program indicators to provide the user with a better trade!
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 20
Crash 500 Millionaire 1.0 — Candlestick Trend System for the Crash 500 Index
Crash 500 Millionaire is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the Deriv Crash 500 synthetic index, capturing the sharp declines characteristic of this instrument using a candlestick trend detection system optimized for the M1 timeframe.
🎯 Key Features
Instrument: Crash 500 Index
Recommended Timeframe: M1
Suggested Starting Capital: From $300 USD
Leverage: 1:100
Configurable Lot Size: 0.20 to 3.00 lots (scalable according to capital and risk profile)
⚙️ System Logic
The EA combines a dual moving average module (fast/slow, configurable method and period) with candlestick pattern analysis to confirm entries aligned with the dominant trend of the Crash 500. It includes volume filters and stop/freeze level validation to avoid execution errors on brokers with minimum distance restrictions.
🔧 Configurable Parameters
Adjustable Lot Size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit
Grid Size/Grid Level for staggered position management
Customizable Magic Number (multi-instance)
Independent moving average parameters (period, shift, method) for both sides of the logic
Volume limits and sequential signal counting control
✅ Recommended for
Traders seeking exposure to the characteristic movements of synthetic crash indices, with a systematic trend approach and configurable risk management, ideal for Deriv funding accounts or proprietary accounts starting from $300 USD.