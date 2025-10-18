Market Structure CHoCH BOS

5

Market Structure CHoCH/BOS Indicator for MT5

Overview
The Market Structure CHoCH/BOS (Fractal) indicator identifies key shifts in market direction based on fractal-based structural analysis. It automatically detects Change of Character (CHoCH) and Break of Structure (BOS) signals, two essential concepts in modern price action and Smart Money trading.

How It Works
The indicator analyzes swing highs and lows using a fractal algorithm defined by the Length parameter. When price crosses a previous structural level:

  • A BOS (Break of Structure) indicates continuation of the prevailing trend.

  • A CHoCH (Change of Character) highlights a possible trend reversal.

Users can choose to display support and resistance levels derived from recent structural points. These levels update dynamically as price evolves, helping traders visualize potential reaction areas.


Key Features

  • Automatic detection of CHoCH and BOS structures

  • Adjustable swing sensitivity through the length parameter

  • Optional visualization of support and resistance levels

  • Independent signal toggles for CHoCH and BOS

  • Built entirely with buffers (no graphical objects for lines or arrows) for very high speed and EA-friendly performance

  • Works seamlessly across all timeframes and symbols

Testing and Strategy Integration
Traders can backtest or automate strategies using:

  • CHoCH signals only (for reversal entries),

  • BOS signals only (for trend continuation), or

  • Both together for adaptive structure-based systems.

This buffer-based design makes the indicator ideal for Expert Advisors or algorithmic strategies that rely on clean, efficient signal data without the overhead of graphical objects.


Reviews 1
krzys1973
526
krzys1973 2025.11.30 06:57 
 

The indicator does exactly what it is supposed to do and works perfectly. The author is very helpful and polite. I highly recommend it.

Filter:
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
37336
Reply from developer Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi 2025.11.30 08:03
thanks for your trust and interest, let me know whenever you need anything.
Reply to review