TD Sequential for MT5
- Indicators
- Erol Mutlu
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Indicator
Through a multi-phase price comparative process consisting of the Setup and Countdown indicators, the Sequential indicator analyzes otherwise incongruent price data to provide insight into the strength or weakness of the market’s trend and its likelihood of reversing
The Mechanics of Sequential
We have the market's number
The majority of the DeMARK Indicators are designed to anticipate price exhaustion as opposed to following the trend. Identifying likely inflection points provides an ideal opportunity to buy into weakness and sell into strength, ensuring an improved cost basis and the ability to gradually build a position.
Figuratively speaking, markets top not because of smart sellers, but because the last buyer has bought. Conversely, markets bottom not because of smart buyers, but because the last seller has sold.
Market tops and bottoms are typically associated with an overwhelming belief that the trend will continue. While many espouse the long-held expression that, “the trend is your friend,” we believe it’s important to add the corollary, “unless the trend is about to end.”
Identifying probable points of inflection improves your cost basis, decreases your risk and allows you to participate in a greater portion of the market’s subsequent trend.
Sequential introduces precision and objectivity into market timing by identifying areas at which market tops and bottoms are likely.