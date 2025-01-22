TD Sequential for MT5

The majority of the DeMARK Indicators are designed to anticipate price exhaustion as opposed to following the trend. Identifying likely inflection points provides an ideal opportunity to buy into weakness and sell into strength, ensuring an improved cost basis and the ability to gradually build a position.

Figuratively speaking, markets top not because of smart sellers, but because the last buyer has bought. Conversely, markets bottom not because of smart buyers, but because the last seller has sold.