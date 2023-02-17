SinaisSeções
Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel

DARK KNIGHT

Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel
Confiabilidade
166 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2022 112%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
4 208
Negociações com lucro:
2 635 (62.61%)
Negociações com perda:
1 573 (37.38%)
Melhor negociação:
19.89 USD
Pior negociação:
-60.87 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 599.50 USD (226 879 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 114.32 USD (118 411 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
28 (21.60 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
27.53 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.09
Atividade de negociação:
69.95%
Depósito máximo carregado:
12.02%
Último negócio:
3 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
7
Tempo médio de espera:
23 horas
Fator de recuperação:
4.00
Negociações longas:
1 766 (41.97%)
Negociações curtas:
2 442 (58.03%)
Fator de lucro:
1.44
Valor esperado:
0.12 USD
Lucro médio:
0.61 USD
Perda média:
-0.71 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
13 (-6.77 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-61.77 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
1.92%
Previsão anual:
22.79%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
121.29 USD (13.44%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
14.84% (121.29 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
82.60% (625.08 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
NZDJPYp 277
AUDJPYp 252
EURJPYp 251
EURUSDp 236
AUDCADp 232
NZDCADp 229
USDCADp 224
AUDCHFp 208
CHFJPYp 206
CADCHFp 204
EURGBPp 200
EURCHFp 198
GBPJPYp 196
GBPCADp 195
EURAUDp 193
GBPAUDp 187
NZDUSDp 179
USDCHFp 165
AUDUSDp 152
GBPUSDp 144
GBPNZDp 79
EURCADp 1
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
NZDJPYp 44
AUDJPYp 44
EURJPYp 56
EURUSDp 55
AUDCADp 32
NZDCADp 19
USDCADp 28
AUDCHFp -4
CHFJPYp -36
CADCHFp -11
EURGBPp -1
EURCHFp -3
GBPJPYp 60
GBPCADp 26
EURAUDp 44
GBPAUDp 45
NZDUSDp 21
USDCHFp -2
AUDUSDp 22
GBPUSDp 30
GBPNZDp 15
EURCADp 0
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
NZDJPYp 11K
AUDJPYp 9.8K
EURJPYp 14K
EURUSDp 7K
AUDCADp 5.9K
NZDCADp 5.6K
USDCADp 5.6K
AUDCHFp 3.1K
CHFJPYp 1.2K
CADCHFp 1K
EURGBPp 2K
EURCHFp 1.8K
GBPJPYp 14K
GBPCADp 5.9K
EURAUDp 8.2K
GBPAUDp 8.7K
NZDUSDp 3.4K
USDCHFp 1.3K
AUDUSDp 3.2K
GBPUSDp 4K
GBPNZDp 3.9K
EURCADp 41
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +19.89 USD
Pior negociação: -61 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +21.60 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -6.77 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "BlackBullMarkets-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

DARK KNIGHT is not your standard mean reversal night scalper. After much study and real trading for years, we had an insight that led to the development of a unique proprietary algorithm for assertive stagnation zone indication like no other algorithm has and we applied it in a mean reversal strategy, achieving results that we had never seen before and in a vast number of pairs.

The Dark Knight strategy operates based on statistical analysis of pair behavior as soon as the stagnation condition is detected by the proprietary algorithm, and in the first operation of the pair, Take Profit adjustment techniques are used according to market volatility, while in additional orders it adjusts itself to try to exit the operation with the best result that the market allows at the time. This guarantees a very large survival rate in the portfolio, surpassing already 13 years of positive results in all simulations.

And the most important thing is that this algorithm has shown the same positive result in real accounts and with a low drawdown, thus validating the strategy. 


