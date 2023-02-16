MSC ProMax EA MT5

Only 7 copies of the EA left at $499! Next price --> $599

Live signal:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1866411

[MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94064]

Discover the power of MSC ProMax EA, a fully automated trading system designed to capitalize on the highly effective “pullback” strategy. Perfectly suited for trading popular pullback currency pairs like AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD, this system leverages key Forex market patterns — specifically the price reversal after sharp movements in any direction.

Recommended Pairs:

  • AUDCAD
  • NZDCAD
  • AUDNZD

Additional Pairs:

  • EURCAD
  • EURJPY
  • EURGBP
  • GBPCAD
  • GBPJPY
  • USDCAD

Maximize your trading potential with "MSC ProMax EA" and trade with confidence on the most reliable currency pairs!

EA SETUP

  • charts: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD.
  • Timeframe for all charts: m15.
  • Nothing extra is required(Recommend use default setting).

REQUIREMENTS FOR YOUR ACCOUNT

  • Leverage >= 1 : 500
  • Balance >= $500 (or equivalent in your currency)
  • Account currency: no restrictions


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