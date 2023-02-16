MSC ProMax EA

Only 7 copies of the EA left at $499! Next price --> $599

Live signal:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1866411

 

[Version MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94028]

Discover the power of MSC ProMax EA, a fully automated trading system designed to capitalize on the highly effective “pullback” strategy. Perfectly suited for trading popular pullback currency pairs like AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD, this system leverages key Forex market patterns — specifically the price reversal after sharp movements in any direction.

Recommended Pairs:

  • AUDCAD
  • NZDCAD
  • AUDNZD

Additional Pairs:

  • EURCAD
  • EURJPY
  • EURGBP
  • GBPCAD
  • GBPJPY
  • USDCAD

Maximize your trading potential with "MSC ProMax EA" and trade with confidence on the most reliable currency pairs!

EA SETUP

  • charts: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD.
  • Timeframe for all charts: m15.
  • Nothing extra is required(Recommend use default setting).

REQUIREMENTS FOR YOUR ACCOUNT

  • Leverage >= 1 : 500
  • Balance >= $500 (or equivalent in your currency)
  • Account currency: no restrictions


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AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
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This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
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