Wave Cycle Counter

Wave and Cycle counter to give an immediate indication how far the ongoing trend has progressed.
Low numbers: trend has just started, ride the trend. Higher numbers: trend is 'older', watch for reversals
This indicator is 100% compatible with the fantastic TopDog trading strategy.
(I will NOT give any details about this Top Dog strategy)

The trend direction is determined by a SMA value (or any other MA) you can set.
Waves and cycles numbers and letters are derived from a SlowStoch setting.
Wave numbers are plotted at/near highs and lows when the SlowStoch is above/below a threshold value.
Cycle letters are plotted when the SlowStoch value is above/below a threshold, but price has not made a candl ebody break higher/lower, relative to the previous high/low.
(as per the Top Dog strategy)

This wave and counter is also a perfect addition to your existing strategy. To give a one glance about the status of trend when opening your chart.

When purchasing this indicator, message the author and the other indicators in the screenshots will be provided as a bonus for free.
Bonus indicators are:
- Multi color SMA indicator. (Also EMA/SSMA/Weighted selectable)
- SlowStoch multi color indicator
- Multi color Momentum indicator (Mom/Dad)
- AND a free Wave Counter for the Momentum indicator !!! (See screenshots for examples)

*** To install the bonus free Wave Counter for the Momentum indicator, drag the Wave counter on the Momentum indicator window.
Then make sure to select the correct sub-window number in the settings. (In the screenshot this would be sub-window nr.2)


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
STP TradeManager for the STPatterns Strategy
Eric Evert Ouweneel
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
The STP Trade Manager is a utility tailored to the ST Patterns strategy by Vladimir Poltoratskiy ( www.stpatterns.com ) While specifically made for this strategy, it can also be used for other trade management. Especially when you have a need for quickly making trades and risk management. It is a huge time saver and helps in quickly drawing the different ST Patterns corridors. People familiar with the ST Patterns strategy will recognize and above all; appreciate the functions of this EA. This
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt