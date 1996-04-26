Moving Average Crossover Trend Signal EA

TradeMo is a 100% accurate signal indicator that responds only to price action. So when the 8 linear moving average cross over the 10 linear moving average expect a buy signal and when the 8 linear moving average cross under the 10 linear moving average expect sell signal. That's it! Watch me explain how I use it here.

The indicator adjust to all timeframes but I recommend using a higher timeframe like the 1 hour timeframe to maximize your pips. I have an unique way of explaining why higher timeframes makes trading, so much easier here.

I don't use stop losses but if you must I recommend using only a 5 pip stop loss.

Indicator instructions: To avoid false signals open trades only when the signal alert box appear. Sound notification is available. For best results I recommend trading on the 1hr timeframe. Arrows will also appear on the chart pointing down for sell trades an up for buy trades If an arrow appear without the alert it's a false signal, so this prevent repainting.

When I finally finished the development of this indicator a few months ago I made this video showing what my new indicator was capable of and it still works perfect till this day. Listen to what a total stranger had to say after using my course for only 1 week here. Update! You can close caption your language in the settings in the video below.



