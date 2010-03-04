XRey Dax Cycle

Xrey Dax Cycle

I would like to offer you the opportunity to create your own system portfolio.
The offer is aimed at all who want to have a diversified portfolio that outperforms the market with significantly lower fluctuation.
therefore I will gradually upload all Exper Advisor, which I use. It should be noted that I run them all together and do not rely on a single strategy.

i have additionally checked the individual expert advisors for correlations via quant and calculated the corresponding position size and the risk over the portfolio for each advisor.


Whats possible with an system portfolio? -- Them together hat an performance of +28,5 Percent in 2022 by less then 4 Percent(3,89) drawdown.


This is only for Symbol DAX: It is a cyclical trading system that executes only a few trades per year. The system has worked reliably for over 30 years in the Dax and is therefore perfectly suited for portfolios that are designed for diversification and low risk.

The input parameters are as follows:

  • Trading days (do not change in this system)
  • Trading hours (do not change in this system)
  • Money management: These you are able to change for less ore more risk
  • Stoploss and Takeprofit:These are statistically evaluated, it is not recommended to change them. The risk should be done through the position size.
  • EA System (do not change in this system)
  • Comment: Here you can write your own comment
  • Filter and Opt. (do not change in this system)


 
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