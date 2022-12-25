Xrey OBar FX

Obar FX

I would like to offer you the opportunity to create your own system portfolio.
The offer is aimed at all who want to have a diversified portfolio that outperforms the market with significantly lower fluctuation.
therefore I will gradually upload all Exper Advisor, which I use. It should be noted that I run them all together and do not rely on a single strategy.

i have additionally checked the individual expert advisors for correlations via quant and calculated the corresponding position size and the risk over the portfolio for each advisor.


Whats possible with an system portfolio? -- Them together hat an performance of +28,5 Percent in 2022 by less then 4 Percent(3,89) drawdown.

FX only

The input parameters are as follows:

  • Trading days (do not change in this system)
  • Trading hours (do not change in this system)
  • Money management: These you are able to change for less ore more risk
  • Stoploss and Takeprofit:These are statistically evaluated, it is not recommended to change them. The risk should be done through the position size.
  • EA System (do not change in this system)
  • Comment: Here you can write your own comment
  • Filter and Opt. (do not change in this system)

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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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