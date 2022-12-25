Xrey OBar FX

Obar FX





I would like to offer you the opportunity to create your own system portfolio.

The offer is aimed at all who want to have a diversified portfolio that outperforms the market with significantly lower fluctuation.

therefore I will gradually upload all Exper Advisor, which I use. It should be noted that I run them all together and do not rely on a single strategy.

i have additionally checked the individual expert advisors for correlations via quant and calculated the corresponding position size and the risk over the portfolio for each advisor.







Whats possible with an system portfolio? -- Them together hat an performance of +28,5 Percent in 2022 by less then 4 Percent(3,89) drawdown.

FX only



The input parameters are as follows: