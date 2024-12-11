Hermes Trades Mimic

Hermes is a control panel that allows you to easily and effectively open market positions and place pending orders. In addition, thanks to its send and receive functions, Hermes can connect two or more terminals, copying the operations of one to the other or to the others.
The send and receive functions for orders and market positions are independent of each other, i.e. it is possible to send positions to be copied to one terminal and orders to another, or to copy positions from one terminal and orders from another.
Hermes gives the possibility of copying trades en bloc, that's to say all those open on the source terminal or only those desired by setting a magic number at the opening.
Its interface is unique and user-friendly, designed to fit into any working environment and to make the user experience of the programme more pleasant.

Input parameters:

  • Language (English, Italian and Spanish).
  • Interface colour.
  • Font type.
  • Degree of transparency of the interface.

Functions:

  • Opening of market positions.
  • Closing of open positions, either individually or in bulk.
  • Sending pending orders.
  • Cancellation of orders, either individually or in bulk.
  • Possibility of assigning a magic number and a comment to both positions and orders.
  • Possibility of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit also in points.
  • Possibility of copying positions and/or orders from one terminal to another or to multiple others.
  • Possibility to choose whether to copy operations en bloc or by selecting them.
  • Possibility to unlock copied operations so that they can be unlinked from the source terminal and freely modified on the receiving terminal.
