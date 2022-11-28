CODENoah Orbital MT4

Let Ours Smart EA(Expert Advisor) CODENoah Orbital take care of your portfolio

Challenge your passive income dream together with “CODENoah Orbital” let it take care of your trade 24/7

You no longer need to watch your portfolio all day waiting to the trading moment the EA will do it for you.

Let CODENoah Orbital be an ANSWER to every life-style you desire

Designed for Technical and Algorithmic Trading

The HIGHLY intelligent EA: CODENoah Orbital , that will only trade when there a chance of profit and cut loss immediately when the situation is not suitable for trade

Low risk EA with Low drawdown less than 5% it will try to emphasis on make a constant profit and make loss less, though the profit might not be exciting but quite save for long term .

            CODENoah Orbital should work well on SIDEWAY market such as EURUSD. It use simple HEDGING and SCALPING and Martingale strategy but the strategy is use for make the loss less when market don’t go your way. As well as martingale we don’t use it for gambling strategy that increase your lot just for make loss less and secure the profit. You should not see draw down more than 5% at the time if you use it right

We already test it with real account and it still survive even in the highly turbulent market like a current 2022 .

This EA is selling in monthly subscription platform so that you don’t waste a large chunk of Money and find out later that the EA is not suit your style . You only continue using it only when it get you a profit..

Pairs Suggestion: EURUSD, EURCHF, CHFJPY and others side way pairs

Minimum deposit: 600 USD , (suggestion)

Hours Chart: 4h

EA FEATURES;

  •        AutoLot : The EA will calculate how much lot should you put in automatically that mean if your account balance growth or reduce , the lot that EA put in will change over time as well
  •        AutoAdjustTo5Digits:  If your broker is a 5 digits broker turn this on to “TRUE” if not turn it off. It will help adjust your digits automatically.
  •        ECNexecution:  This for people who use ECN account , you can adjust the EA to suitable account type
  •        The EA will not trade everyday but will pick up the time that suitable for trade.
  •        EA have automatic cut loss system additional to a normal stop loss , if the EA found out market not good at the time it will end all trade.
  • Auto Stop Loss, the EA will set stop loss base on Take profit automatically for you to use it easily. 

For setting suggestion please click

How to install program guide here

FAQ for expert advisor click

"If You have further question regarding my product Feel Free to message me through "CHAT" directly "

 

DISCLAIMER AND WARNING:  This is not a financial advice but simply explain on how the EA program is work and how I setting it. The past performance is NOT GUARANTEE for the future outcome, investment at your own risk. FOREX market is a HIGH-RISK,HIGH-RETURN market. THERE no such thing that is high return without taking any risk. If you do not sure how program work use it with demo-account or low risk and low among live account first.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
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Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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CODE Noah Earth MT4
Mr Warayuth Songsungthong
Experts
Make your Passive Income DREAM a Reality !! Let our intelligent EA(Expert Advisor) take care of your portfolio 24/7. You no longer need to watch your portfolio all day waiting to the trading moment the EA will do it for you. Let CODENoah Earth be your ANSWER to every life-style you desire. Designed for Technical and Algorithmic Trading The HIGH intelligent EA: CODENoah Earth , that will only trade when there a chance of profit and cut loss immediately when you balance is lost to a certain point
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Alik
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Mr Warayuth Songsungthong
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Reply from developer Mr Warayuth Songsungthong 2023.01.20 17:02
Thank you for your comment we will try to improve program as per your comment Best
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